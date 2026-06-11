Gutierrez Quality Start Paces Fireflies in 9-5 Win

Published on June 10, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Jose Gutierrez

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Jose Gutierrez(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies rallied behind a Jose Gutierrez quality start to beat the Shorebirds 9-5 Wednesday night at Segra Park.

Jose Gutierrez (W, 3-2) had another stellar start for the Fireflies. The righty worked six innings with five strikeouts while only allowing one run. It was Gutierrez's second-consecutive quality start. He tallied six innings of one-run baseball with eight strikeouts June 4 at Fayetteville.

The Fireflies cracked the score column first in the bottom of the second inning. Sean Gamble started the rally with a one-out infield single. After that, Jhosmmel Zue shot a single to right on a hit-and-run. After the single, right fielder Stiven Martinez tried to throw out Gamble at third, but his throw went wide, which allowed the centerfielder to score and Zue to advance to second to give Columbia a 1-0 advantage. Later, JC Vanek golfed a single to right-center to score Zue to give Columbia a 2-0 lead before the end of the frame.

Columbia added another pair in the third inning. Roni Cabrera started the frame with his fourth triple of the season and the right fielder scored on a wild pitch from Brayan Orrantia. After that, Yandel Ricardo drew a two-out walk and advanced to third on a fielding error during a pickoff and another wild pitch. Next, Stone Russell smashed a single to score Ricardo, give Columbia a 4-0 lead and advance his hitting streak to 13 games.

The Fireflies added two runs of insurance in the fifth and ninth innings to lead 9-3 entering the final frame of the game. Angel Ramirez went 2-2 with two walks, a double and a run scored in his debut. It was a complete effort for the Fireflies as eight of the nine players in the starting lineup etched at least one hit against Delmarva.

Brandon Herbold worked a scoreless inning in relief before Yeri Perez allowed a pair of runs in 0.2 innings. He handed the ball to Andy Basora (S, 2) who recorded the final four outs of the game after entering with the tying run on deck. Basora surrendered two runs in the ninth before forcing Elvin Garcia to fly out to end the game.

Raylin Ramos highlighted the game for Delmarva. The left fielder smashed a pair of solo homers, one in the fifth and one in the ninth to keep the Shorebirds within striking distance.

The 13-game hitting streak is tied for the second-longest hitting streak in Fireflies' franchise history. The last time a player hit in 13-straight games was when Derlin Figueroa accomplished the feat from May 12-26, 2024. Raphael Gladu owns the franchise record. Gladu notched a 23-game hitting streak from May 9-June 9, 2018.

Columbia continues their series with the Delmarva Shorebirds tomorrow night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. LHP Darwin Rodriguez (2-2, 3.60 ERA) takes the hill for the Fireflies and Delmarva counters with southpaw Stephen Still (0-0, 1.50 ERA).

Tomorrow is a Futbol Fiesta to kick-off Copa de la Diversion Weekend! The Fireflies are transforming into Los Chicharrones de Columbia while we celebrate the Latin and Hispanic culture of the Midlands community. There'll be live music from Mariachi Orion, soccer entertainment and a chance to win a Chicharrones prize pack and four tickets to a future Fireflies game. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from June 10, 2026

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