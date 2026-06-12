Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Delmarva 6.12

Published on June 12, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Delmarva Shorebirds tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Michael Lombardi (2-1, 2.81 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Delmarva counters with RHP Christian Rodriguez (2-3, 3.51 ERA).

Copa de la Diversion weekend continues tonight at Segra Park thanks to Southern Recipe Small Batch. Tonight the Fireflies become Los Chicharrones de Columbia and the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Los Chicharrones soccer scarf giveaway. There will be live music from Mariachi Orion and specialty food available at concession stands. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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FIREFLIES MOUNT LARGEST COMEBACK IN FRANCHISE HISTORY: The Fireflies mounted their largest comeback in franchise history Thursday night at Segra Park. After the Delmarva Shorebirds jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the fourth, the Fireflies tallied nine unanswered runs after the seventh to overcome the deficit and win 9-8. The Fireflies previous largest comeback win was May 3, 2023 when Erick Pena hit a pair of homers to complete a six-run comeback in a 10-8 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Roni Cabrera mashed a lead-off homer to cut Delmarva's lead to 8-7. After that, Connor Rasmussen drew a walk before Ivan Sosa mashed his fifth homer of the season 423' to right field to upend Delmarva and give the Fireflies their first lead of the game, 9-8.

STERLING STARTERS: The Fireflies starting rotation has the fourth-best ERA in Minor League Baseball this season. The group has recorded an 9-11 record combined with a 3.30 ERA over 250.1 innings through the first 60 games of the season. Fireflies starters have 266 strikeouts and have held opponents to a .232 AVG on the season. The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels lead the way with a 2.99 ERA over 198.1 innings over their first 59 contests.

DOWN, BUT NOT OUT: Last night, the Fireflies trailed 8-0 heading into the seventh inning at Segra Park. Columbia scored six runs in the seventh and three runs in the eighth inning to complete the comeback and upend the Delmarva Shorebirds 9-8. It was the largest comeback in franchise history. The previous best mark came May 3, 2023 when Erick Pena launched a pair of homers, including a walk-off blast to beat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 10-8 in extra innings at Segra Park.

LUMINOUS LOMBARDI: Michael Lombardi has been a master of the strikeout this season. Saturday, he etched five punchouts across four innings. Lombardi has the fourth-most strikeouts (68) in Single-A over 41.2 innings of work. Palm Beach's Cade Crossland leads the way with 71. Lombardi has the third-best K/9 rate in Minor League Baseball among pitchers with at least 40 innings this season (14.69). Keifer Lord leads the way at 15.19. Lombardi also has the fourth-best strikeout percentage in Minor League Baseball among players with at least 40 innings pitched this season. Arkansas's Kade Anderson leads the way. He has struck out 43.2% of batters faced this season.

THE SKINNY: The Fireflies sit in fifth place in the South Division, five games back from the first place Charleston RiverDogs with six games left to play in the first half. The Fireflies will play their final full series vs the Delmarva Shorebirds at Segra Park before ending the first half of the season with three games at Hickory.

CHOURIO CRUISING: Starter Kendry Chourio has found his groove. Tuesday, he tallied his ninth-straight start with two or fewer earned runs surrendered. He has also worked five or more innings in three-consecutive outings. Chourio ranks among the best arms in Minor League Baseball with at least 40 innings pitched in several categories, including WHIP (11th, 0.93), ERA (7th, 1.71) and walks issued (7th, 8).

ONE-RUN FUN: The Fireflies won last night's contest 9-8 at Segra Park. They are now 9-15 in one-run games across their first 61 contests of the year. Columbia may have found the turning point though. They are winners of three of their last four one-run games dating back to June 4.







Carolina League Stories from June 12, 2026

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