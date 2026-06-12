Carico Finishes a Triple Shy of the Cycle, Pelicans Swat GreenJackets 11-7

Published on June 12, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (23-35) won their second straight game over the Augusta GreenJackets (31-29) 11-7 in front of 3,690 fans at Pelicans Ballpark on Thursday night. The Pelicans received a great performance from RHP Noah Edders, who notched a new career-high eight strikeouts.

Trailing the GreenJackets 4-2 entering the bottom of the fifth, the Birds offense jumpstarted. Darlyn De Leon reached on a fielding error and then stole second base to start the inning. After Alexis Hernandez drew a walk, a double steal was executed to put both runners in scoring position. One batter later Logan Poteet smacked a two-run double which tied the game at 4-4. The next batter Michael Carico (5) crushed a two-run home run to give the Pelicans a 6-4 lead. Then Derniche Valdez (4) cranked a solo home run to extend the lead to 7-4.

Myrtle Beach's offense struck again in the bottom of the sixth. Edward Vargas lined a single and then advanced to third after a steal and a single from De Leon. After De Leon stole second, Hernandez drew a walk to load the bases. In the ensuing at-bat, a passed ball scored Vargas to make the score 8-4. Following a walk to Lovich, Poteet drew a bases loaded walk to score De Leon and increase the lead to 9-4. Then Carico lined a two-run single to give the Birds an 11-4 advantage.

Augusta retaliated in the seventh. Conor Essenberg was walked and then moved to second on single from Alex Lodise. Then Luis Guanipa ripped an RBI single to cut the deficit to 11-5.

With two outs in the top of the ninth, Dallas Macias hit a two-run home run to trim the score to 11-7 but that was all the GreenJackets could muster, RHP Jordan Henriquez recorded the last out to give the Birds the win.

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RHP Henry Cone (1-0, 9.00 ERA) received the win for the Pelicans. RHP Derek Vartanian (1-4, 3.91) was tagged with the loss for the GreenJackets.

Myrtle Beach will continue their six-game homestand against the Augusta GreenJackets (Single-A Atlanta Braves) on Friday, June 12 at Pelicans Ballpark. First pitch is slated for 7:05 PM. RHP Dominick Reid (2-3, 3.35) will start on the hill for the Pelicans. LHP Landon Beidelschies (2-6, 7.88) gets the nod for the GreenJackets.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from June 12, 2026

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