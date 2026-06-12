RiverDogs to Honor Former Minor League Baseball President Pat O'Conner

Published on June 12, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs will honor Pat O'Conner, one of professional baseball's most influential leaders, during a pregame ceremony before tonight's 7:05 p.m. matchup against the Hickory Crawdads.

O'Conner served as President of Minor League Baseball from 2008 to 2020, guiding the organization through a period of significant growth and modernization.

"Pat O'Conner's leadership helped shape modern Minor League Baseball and strengthen the game at every level," said RiverDogs Executive Chairman Marv Goldklang. "His vision and dedication benefited players, teams, leagues, and communities across the country. We're proud to recognize his remarkable contributions to our sport and celebrate a legacy that continues to influence baseball today."

After beginning his professional baseball career in the Florida State League during the 1980s, O'Conner joined Minor League Baseball's front office in 1993 as Chief Operating Officer. He was promoted to Vice President in 1995 and, in 2007, was elected the 11th President of Minor League Baseball.

During his tenure, O'Conner played a pivotal role in shaping the future of the game. He spearheaded initiatives involving league realignment for multiple leagues, internet and digital rights, and sustainability efforts that helped make Minor League Baseball clubs and ballparks more environmentally friendly and cost-effective. Under O'Conner's leadership, Minor League Baseball became more innovative, efficient, and connected to its fans, generating lasting benefits for clubs and hundreds of communities nationwide.

A native of Ohio, O'Conner has been recognized throughout his distinguished career with numerous honors. He was inducted into the South Atlantic League Hall of Fame in 2000 for his contributions to the Greenwood Pirates and later earned an induction into the Florida State League Hall of Fame in 2014.

Tonight's ceremony celebrates O'Conner's lasting impact on Minor League Baseball and his contributions to the growth and success of the sport.

For tickets and more information, visit RiverDogs.com.







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