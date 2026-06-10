Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Delmarva 6.10

Published on June 10, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Delmarva Shorebirds tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Jose Gutierrez (2-2, 3.94 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Delmarva counters with RHP Brayan Orrantia (0-3, 4.95 ERA).

Tonight is a CVETS Dog Days of Summer. With the purchase of a lawn ticket, fans can bring their pup to the game for free. It's also a White Claw Wednesday where 16 oz White Claw seltzers are just $5. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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WILD PITCH CAPS OFF WILD 7-6 WIN FOR FIREFLIES: The Fireflies scored three runs on wild pitches to overcome a late Delmarva Shorebirds rally in a 7-6 win at Segra Park Tuesday night. The Fireflies took the lead with some two out hits in the bottom of the eighth inning. Henry Ramos got the rally started with a two out single to left field. Next, Josh Hammond laced a single to right field to put runners on first and second. After that, Dalton Neuscshwander (L, 1-4) issued a two-base wild pitch that scored Ramos from second to give Columbia a 7-6 lead. Henson Leal (W, 3-4) closed out the game for Columbia. The righty struck out three over a scoreless eighth and ninth. Leal is now tied for the team lead with three wins.

STERLING STARTERS: The Fireflies starting rotation has the fourth-best ERA in Minor League Baseball this season. The group has recorded an 8-11 record combined with a 3.10 ERA over 241.0 innings through the first 58 games of the season. Fireflies starters have 257 strikeouts and have held opponents to a .231 AVG on the season. The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels lead the way with a 2.93 ERA over 196.2 innings over their first 58 contests.

RUSSELL REACHING: Infielder Stone Russell has his longest hitting streak of the season. The righty has hit safely in 12-consecutive games. On the run, which began May 24, Russell is hitting .302 with three doubles, a triple and eight RBI. He has also walked seven times to give him a .404 on-base percentage over Columbia's last three series. The streak is tied for the second-longest active hitting streak in the Carolina League this season. Fredericksburg's Eli Willits leads the way and has hit safely in 15-consecutive games.

LUMINOUS LOMBARDI: Michael Lombardi has been a master of the strikeout this season. Saturday, he etched five punchouts across four innings. Lombardi has the most strikeouts (68) in Single-A over 41.2 innings of work. Lombardi has the second-best K/9 rate in Minor League Baseball among pitchers with at least 35 innings this season (14.69). Seth Hernandez leads the way at 14.98.

THE SKINNY: The Fireflies sit in fifth place in the South Division, five games back from the first place Charleston RiverDogs with eight games left to play in the first half. The Fireflies will play their final full series vs the Delmarva Shorebirds at Segra Park before ending the first half of the season with three games at Hickory.

CHOURIO CRUISING: Starter Kendry Chourio has found his groove. Tuesday, he tallied his ninth-straight start with two or fewer earned runs surrendered. He has also worked five or more innings in three-consecutive outings. Chourio ranks among the best arms in Minor League Baseball with at least 40 innings pitched in several categories, including WHIP (11th, 0.93), ERA (7th, 1.71) and walks issued (7th, 8).

RAMOS IS RAMPING UP: Yesterday, Henry Ramos went 3-4 with two runs scored and a walk. Columbia's outfielder has three hits in each of his last two games and is riding a five-game hitting streak that began June 4. On the hitting streak, Ramos is 9-24 (.375) with seven RBI. He has a homer and a triple, which has given him a .583 slugging percentage on the run. The five-game stretch has increased the lefty's OPS to .711 on the season. Brooks Bryan leads the way for Columbia with a .902 OPS this year.







Carolina League Stories from June 10, 2026

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