Columbia Fireflies Roster Moves and Game Notes vs Delmarva 6.9

Published on June 9, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Kansas City Royals have made the following roster moves affecting the Columbia Fireflies active roster:

OF Angel Ramirez has been placed on the Fireflies active roster OF Daniel Lopez has been transferred to the Arizona Complex League Royals active roster

Ramirez will wear jersey #43.

The Fireflies active roster now sits at 30.

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The Fireflies kick-off a series with the Delmarva Shorebirds tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Shane Van Dam (1-4, 4.67 ERA) gets the ball for Columbia and Delmarva counters with RHP Esteban Mejia (0-4, 7.39 ERA).

Tonight is Fort Jackson night on a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday. Join the Fireflies as they honor the cadets stationed at Fort Jackson and enjoy $2 hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite during the game. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

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OFFENSE ERUPTS IN 16-2 WIN OVER FAYETTEVILLE: The Fireflies drubbed the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 16-2 behind three homers and 18 hits Sunday evening at Segra Stadium. It was the first time the Fireflies scored at least 16 runs since they beat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 18-9 April 11, 2024. Sean Gamble got the scoring started in the top of the first inning. With Josh Hammond and Yandel Ricardo on the base paths, Gamble homered on the ninth pitch of his at-bat against starter Aubrey Smith to give the Fireflies a 3-0 lead. It was Gamble's third homer of the season. In the top of the second, JC Vanek reached on an error and Roni Cabrera extended the inning with a single. After that, Henry Ramos pulled his third round-tripper of the season down the right field line to increase Columbia's lead to 6-2.

PROPER POP: The Fireflies mashed a season-best three homers Sunday at Fayetteville. Sean Gamble got the game started with a three-run blast in the first. Then Henry Ramos added a three-run blast in the second and Hyungchan Um closed out the game with a grand slam. Ramos closed out the game 3-6 with five RBI. Ramos' five RBI game was the first time a Fireflies hitter has driven in five since Stone Russell had six RBI against the Hickory Crawdads August 26, 2025.

STERLING STARTERS: The Fireflies starting rotation has the second-best ERA in Minor League Baseball this season. The group has recorded an 8-11 record combined with a 3.03 ERA over 237.1 innings through the first 57 games of the season. Fireflies starters have 251 strikeouts and have held opponents to a .225 AVG on the season. They trail the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, who have a 2.93 ERA over 193.1 innings this season.

RUSSELL REACHING: Infielder Stone Russell has his longest hitting streak of the season. The righty has hit safely in 11-consecutive games. On the run, which began May 24, Russell is hitting .308 with three doubles, a triple and seven RBI. He has also walked seven times to give him a .417 on-base percentage over Columbia's last three series. The streak is tied for the second-longest active hitting streak in the Carolina League this season. Fredericksburg's Eli Willits leads the way and has hit safely in 15-consecutive games.

LUMINOUS LOMBARDI: Michael Lombardi has been a master of the strikeout this season. Saturday, he etched five punchouts across four innings. Lombardi has the most strikeouts (68) in Single-A over 41.2 innings of work. Lombardi has the second-best K/9 rate in Minor League Baseball among pitchers with at least 35 innings this season (14.69). Seth Hernandez leads the way at 14.98.

THE SKINNY: The Fireflies sit in fifth place in the South Division, five games back from the first place Hickory Crawdads with nine games left to play in the first half. The Fireflies will play their final full series vs the Delmarva Shorebirds at Segra Park before ending the first half of the season with three games at Hickory.

CHOURIO CRUISING: Starter Kendry Chourio has found his groove. Tuesday, he tallied his ninth-straight start with two or fewer earned runs surrendered. He has also worked five or more innings in three-consecutive outings. Chourio ranks among the best arms in Minor League Baseball with at least 40 innings pitched in several categories, including WHIP (11th, 0.93), ERA (7th, 1.71) and walks issued (7th, 8).







Carolina League Stories from June 9, 2026

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