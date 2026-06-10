Warbirds Doubled up in Series Opening Loss
Published on June 9, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Wilson Warbirds News Release
WILSON, N.C. - The Wilson Warbirds fell behind early against the Hill City Howlers and were unable to erase a double-digit deficit, falling 12-6 in the series opener at Bank of the James Stadium on Tuesday night.
Wilson (31-27) fell behind as Hill City (28-30) plated three in the bottom of the first inning to take a 3-0 lead.
After a scoreless second inning, the Howlers kept their foot on the gas, scoring six runs in the third to take a whopping 9-0 advantage. Wilson starter Enderson Mercado (L, 2-3) was lifted in the third inning and charged with the loss, allowing all nine runs.
Hill City added another three runs in the bottom of the fourth to take an insurmountable 12-0 lead over the Warbirds.
Wilson tried its best to fight back, with an RBI double from Filippo Di Turi in the fifth inning and a two-RBI single in the sixth from Brady Ebel. After six frames, the Warbirds were only down 12-5.
Jose Anderson mashed his league-leading 14th home run in the top of the seventh inning to bring the game to 12-6, but the Warbirds were unable to score after that.
Ryan DeSanto (W, 2-0) tossed five innings of one-run ball to earn the win for the Howlers.
The two teams will meet again Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Wilson will send RHP Jarrette Bonet (1-4, 5.98) to the mound, looking to even the series at one game apiece. Bonet will be opposed by LHP Nelson Keljo (0-3, 4.22).
The Warbirds return home on Tuesday, June 16 against the Charleston RiverDogs. Tickets for that series are still available at WilsonWarbirds.com or by calling (919) 269-2287.
Carolina League Stories from June 9, 2026
- Pitching Duel Nets Ballers No Runs in Series Opener Loss to Nationals - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
- Four-Run Ninth Inning Dooms Pelicans, Drop Series Opener 5-2 to GreenJackets - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- RiverDogs Walk-Off for Ninth Straight, Move into Full Possesion of First Place - Charleston RiverDogs
- Fireflies Edge Shorebirds on a Wild Pitch in the Eighth - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Wild Pitch Caps off Wild 7-6 Win for Fireflies - Columbia Fireflies
- RidgeYaks Rally Falls One Run Short in 7-6 Loss to Fayetteville - Salem RidgeYaks
- Ninth Inning Rally Pushes Jackets Past Pelicans - Augusta GreenJackets
- Warbirds Doubled up in Series Opening Loss - Wilson Warbirds
- Howlers Explode for 12, Knock off Warbirds - Hill City Howlers
- Pitching Staff Delivers Another Gem, FredNats Take Series Opener 2-0 in Kannapolis - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Columbia Fireflies Roster Moves and Game Notes vs Delmarva 6.9 - Columbia Fireflies
- First-Place Showdown at the Joe: RiverDogs, Crawdads Collide with Playoff Implications on the Line - Charleston RiverDogs
- Crawdads Home June 16-21 - Hickory Crawdads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.