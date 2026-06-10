Pitching Duel Nets Ballers No Runs in Series Opener Loss to Nationals
Published on June 9, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers dropped their series opener to the North Division Champion Fredericksburg Nationals, 2-0 Tuesday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.
RHP Gabriel Rodriguez made his first start of the season, giving the Ballers four scoreless innings. "G-Rod" allowed four hits, issued one walk and struck out three Nats. RHP Blaine Wynk (L, 0-3) was dealt the loss despite a great showing. Wynk tossed three innings, giving up two hits, one unearned run and punching out four. RHP Choyce Diffey was next out of the pen, going one inning and allowing a run on two hits, finishing his lone frame with a K. RHP Anthony Patterson was the final arm used, working a 1-2-3 ninth inning featuring a strikeout of his own, as the Ballers tallied nine as a team.
Fredericksburg struck first in the top of the fifth inning with a Manny Cabrera RBI single over the infield to bring home an unearned run from third.
The visitors added another in the top of the eighth inning, with Hunter Hines singling into the outfield to bring home a speedy Luke Dickerson and finalize the score, 2-0.
Kannapolis mustered just two hits and one walk all game, going cold at the plate against an efficient FredNats pitching staff.
The Ballers aim to bounce back against the Fredericksburg Nationals Wednesday night at Atrium Health Ballpark. RHP Caedmon Parker is slated to make another start, with first pitch set for 7:00 p.m.
The 2026 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers season is underway at Atrium Health Ballpark! Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, group experiences and 10-game mini plans for the 2026 season are available for purchase now. Call the Cannon Ballers ticket office at (704) 932-3267 or visit kcballers.com for more information
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