RiverDogs Walk-Off for Ninth Straight, Move into Full Possesion of First Place

Published on June 9, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs in their Rainbows jerseys

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs in their Rainbows jerseys(Charleston RiverDogs)

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs erased a four-run deficit to earn a 5-4 win over the Hickory Crawdads on Tuesday in front of 3,914 fans at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Their nine-game win streak marks their longest since 2012 when they won ten straight. In the process, they also moved into full possession of first place in the Carolina League South Standings, with nine games remaining in the first half. The two will clash for a five more games this week, now seperated by one game, with the first half concluding on June 18.

Pitching led the way for Hickory out of the gate as starter Alejandro Chiquillo delivered a career-high six shutout innings.

Ethan Storm was stout for Charleston, tossing five innings of two-run ball.

The RiverDogs began their comeback bid in the bottom of the eighth when Ricardo Gonzalez tripled to right and scored on a JD Gonzalez RBI single.

Later in the frame, Brady Marget lined a left-on-left double to bring home two and cut the deficit to 4-3.

Trailing by one in the bottom of the ninth, Tom Poole blasted an opposite-field homer to left, also left-on-left, to even the score at 4-4.

Charleston loaded the bases later in the frame for Cooper Flemming who was hit by a pitch to force home Ricardo Gonzalez and win the game 5-4.

The moment marked Flemming's third walk-off winner of the year, and seventh as a team for Charleston. Seven of their 17 wins at home this season have come via walk-off fashion.

With the win, Charleston moved to 33-25 while Hickory fell to 31-25. The two return to The Joe tomorrow for game two of the series. First pitch is slated for 12:05 p.m. on Wednesday with coverage beginning at 11:50 a.m.

Ballpark Fun:

The Joe was lit up with neon colors on Tuesday night as the RiverDogs paid homage to their former name. Players on the field wore vibrant teal jerseys that had 'Rainbows' across the chest.

Fans throughout the ballpark danced to 80s and 90s hits while sporting their neon accessories. Moreover, several fans showed off their nostalgic knowledge, guessing which decade throwback items were from, creating a buzz around the park. Some fans bought game-used jerseys home as part of the live auction. The night doubled as Terrier night as several dogs enjoyed the RiverDogs' exhilarating comeback.

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Carolina League Stories from June 9, 2026

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