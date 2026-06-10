RidgeYaks Rally Falls One Run Short in 7-6 Loss to Fayetteville

Published on June 9, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Salem RidgeYaks News Release







SALEM, Va. - The Salem RidgeYaks (24-34) erased a seven-run deficit and brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning but ultimately fell just short in a 7-6 loss to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (26-32) on Tuesday night at Carilion Clinic Field.

Fayetteville scored seven runs over the first four innings and appeared to have full control before Salem mounted a furious comeback over the final four frames.

The Woodpeckers struck first in the opening inning thanks to aggressive baserunning. Kevin Alvarez stole third base and Waner Luciano swiped second during a double steal, however Salem catcher Adonys Guzman airmailed a throw into left field scoring the pair and giving Fayetteville a 2-0 lead.

An inning later, Arturo Flores extended the advantage when he launched a solo home run to left-center field, his sixth homer of the season, making it 3-0. Later in the frame, Mason Lytle lined an RBI double to left field to score German Ramirez, and another throwing error by Guzman allowed Lytle to score. A balk later in the inning plated Anthony Huezo as Fayetteville opened a commanding 6-0 lead.

The Woodpeckers added one more run in the fourth when Huezo singled up the middle to score Camilo Diaz, stretching the margin to 7-0.

Salem starter Jason Gilman (0-2) was tagged for six runs, three earned, over two innings. The left-hander struck out four but was hurt by defensive miscues behind him and Fayetteville's aggressive base running.

The RidgeYaks remained quiet offensively until the sixth inning, when they broke through against Fayetteville starter Jagger Beck.

After loading the bases with one out, Salem scored its first run when Louis Andujar drew a walk. Avinson Pinto followed with another bases-loaded walk, and D'Angelo Ortiz worked a third free pass in the inning to cut the deficit to 7-3. Moments later, Ilan Fernandez delivered the biggest hit of the night, lining a two-run single to left field to bring home Andujar and Pinto and trim the Fayetteville lead to 7-5.

Salem's bullpen gave the offense a chance. Harry Blum, Adem Bates, and Griffin Kilander combined for seven innings of relief, allowing just one run on five hits while striking out five.

The RidgeYaks threatened again in the ninth. Stanley Tucker opened the inning with a single and eventually came around to score when Andrews Opata dropped a soft fly ball into center field for an RBI single, pulling Salem within one run at 7-6.

The tying run reached base later in the inning, but Fayetteville closer Juan Fraide recorded the final 11 outs to earn his first save and preserve the Woodpeckers' victory.

Huezo led Fayetteville offensively with a 3-for-4 night, a walk, and two RBIs. Flores added his sixth home run of the season, while Lytle collected two doubles and scored twice.

For Salem, Opata finished 2-for-5 with an RBI, Fernandez drove in two runs, and the RidgeYaks drew seven walks despite being held to six hits.

The loss extends Salem losing streak to four games and gives the Woodpecker a 1-0 lead in the six-game set. The series continues on Wednesday night at Carilion Clinic Field when Barrett Morgan makes the start for Salem.

Game Notes:

Salem falls to 15-13 at home this season

The RidgeYaks losing streak reaches four games

Jason Gilman's two innings of work was his shortest start of his pro ball career

Andrews Opata goes 2-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to five games.

Stanley Tucker went 1-for-4 and has now recorded a hit in 11 of his last 15 games dating back to May 16

Andruw Musett went 0-for-3 snapping his season-long six-game hitting streak

Louis Andujar recorded his first career Single-A RBI in the sixth inning

Andujar's three walks ties a career high and is the third time in his career he's been walked three times in a game

The four errors in the field are the most Salem has committed in a game this season

Adonys Guzman's three errors are the most by a Salem player since Starlyn Nunez's three on May 12 at Fredericksburg

The RidgeYaks went 2-for-8 at a team hitting with runners in scoring position and left six men on base

Adam Bates has now thrown back-to-back scoreless innings for the first time since May 8 and 12







Carolina League Stories from June 9, 2026

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