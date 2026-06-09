First-Place Showdown at the Joe: RiverDogs, Crawdads Collide with Playoff Implications on the Line

Published on June 9, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs mob Derek Datil after his walk-off single June 5

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs mob Derek Datil after his walk-off single June 5(Charleston RiverDogs)

Charleston, SC - While the calendar may still read June, the intensity at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park this week feels far more like September. The Charleston RiverDogs and Hickory Crawdads enter their six-game series tied atop the Carolina League South Division standings with just nine games remaining in the first half.

With a postseason berth on the line, every game this week carries major implications in the race for the Carolina League South Division crown.

The RiverDogs (32-25) arrive at The Joe riding an eight-game winning streak, their longest since July 1-10, 2024. That surge has pulled Charleston into a first-place tie with Hickory, setting up a pivotal showdown between the division's top two clubs.

The first-half race concludes after the completion of all games on June 18, with the division leader earning an automatic berth in the Carolina League postseason. Due to two canceled games earlier this season, Hickory will finish the first half having played 64 games compared to Charleston's 66, meaning the champion will be determined by winning percentage.

The RiverDogs finish the first half with three games at the Wilson Warbirds while Hickory hosts the Columbia Fireflies.

Augusta finishes its slate with six games versus Myrtle Beach and three versus Hill City. Kannapolis clashes with Fredericksburg for six, and Fayetteville for three.

The two clubs last met three weeks ago in Winston-Salem, where Hickory took five of six meetings and currently leads the season series 5-1. If the teams finish tied atop the standings, head-to-head record would serve as the first tiebreaker.

Despite that earlier setback, Charleston has surged into contention with some of its strongest play of the season. Entering May 30, the RiverDogs trailed first place by five games. Since then, Charleston has gone 8-0 while Hickory has gone 3-5, erasing the deficit entirely.

The RiverDogs' recent success has been fueled by dominant performances on both sides of the ball. During the eight-game winning streak, Charleston's pitching staff has posted a 2.96 ERA, the third-best mark in Single-A, while recording 96 strikeouts, the most in the level and tied for second-most in Minor League Baseball over that span. Offensively, the RiverDogs are averaging 6.4 runs per game and reaching base at a .373 clip, a top-10 mark in Single-A during the streak.

The winning streak has also brought Charleston within reach of franchise history. Two more victories to open the week would match the longest winning streak by a RiverDogs team since at least 2005. The club's longest run since then remains a 10-game streak from April 14-25, 2012.

Charleston enters the series coming off a dramatic homestand against Myrtle Beach, highlighted by multiple comeback wins. Three of the club's six victories came in come-from-behind fashion, including Tuesday night's 10th-inning rally capped by Brady Marget's RBI double and the winning run scoring on a wild pitch.

Friday's win was among the most dramatic of the season. Trailing by three runs with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, the RiverDogs rallied for four unanswered runs, punctuated by Derek Datil's walk-off single to left.

Overall, Charleston has recorded six walk-off victories this season, with over a third of their home wins at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park coming in walk-off fashion.

Now, with a postseason berth in the balance and six games against the team they are chasing, fans at The Joe will have a chance to witness one of the most meaningful regular-season series Charleston has hosted in years.

First pitch for game one begins tonight at 7:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:50 on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network. For tickets and more information, visit www.mlb.com/milb/charleston.

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Carolina League Stories from June 9, 2026

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