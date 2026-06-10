Four-Run Ninth Inning Dooms Pelicans, Drop Series Opener 5-2 to GreenJackets

Published on June 9, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (21-35) dropped the series opener to the Augusta GreenJackets (31-27) 5-2 in front of 4,098 fans at Pelicans Ballpark on Tuesday night. The loss extends the Pelicans losing streak to eight straight games.

The Pelicans led 2-1 with two outs in the top of the ninth inning when the GreenJackets mounted a rally. Cody Miller and Michael Martinez lined consecutive singles. Alex Lodise followed with an RBI single to tie the game at 2-2. After Joe Olsavsky replaced Martinez as a pinch runner, Luis Guanipa hit an RBI single to give Augusta a 3-2 lead. Following a wild pitch that moved Guanipa to second, Juan Mateo smacked a two-run double to increase the score to 5-2.

Myrtle Beach received stellar pitching performances from RHP David Bracho and RHP Daniel Avitia. Bracho tossed four innings of one-run ball while racking up six strikeouts. Avitia hurled five clean innings while notching a career-high seven strikeouts.

Trailing the GreenJackets 1-0 in the bottom of the seventh, the Pelicans tied the game 1-1 courtesy of a solo home run by Geuri Lubo (3).

Myrtle Beach took the lead in the eighth. Eli Lovich roped a leadoff double and then scored on an RBI single from Logan Poteet to make the score 2-1.

Augusta started the scoring in the top of the fourth. Lodise tattooed a leadoff triple and then scored on an RBI sacrifice fly from Guanipa to give the GreenJackets a 1-0 advantage.

RHP Aiven Cabral (8-1, 2.54 ERA) received the win for the GreenJackets. RHP Jhon Rosario (0-1, 27.00) was tagged with the loss for the Pelicans.

Myrtle Beach will continue their six-game homestand against the Augusta GreenJackets (Single-A Atlanta Braves) on Wednesday at Pelicans Ballpark. First pitch is slated for 7:05 PM. RHP Braylon Myers (2-1, 2.67) will start on the hill for the Pelicans. RHP Ethan Bagwell (3-1, 2.84) gets the nod for the GreenJackets.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets.







Carolina League Stories from June 9, 2026

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