Wild Pitch Caps off Wild 7-6 Win for Fireflies

Published on June 9, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Randy Ramnarace

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Randy Ramnarace(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies scored three runs on wild pitches to overcome a late Delmarva Shorebirds rally in a 7-6 win at Segra Park Tuesday night.

The Fireflies took the lead with some two out hits in the bottom of the eighth inning. Henry Ramos got the rally started with a two out single to left field. Next, Josh Hammond laced a single to right field to put runners on first and second. After that, Dalton Neuscshwander (L, 1-4) issued a two-base wild pitch that scored Ramos from second to give Columbia a 7-6 lead.

Henson Leal (W, 3-4) closed out the game for Columbia. The righty struck out three over a scoreless eighth and ninth. Leal is now tied for the team lead with three wins.

Delmarva got back in the game in the seventh inning. DJ Layton smashed his fourth homer of the season with a pair of outs to start the rally. After that, Jhon Reyes (BS, 4) allowed four consecutive to reach, including Jaiden Lo Re who hit a two-run double to left to tie the game 6-6.

Columbia hit around in the first inning. After Henry Ramos drew a lead-off walk, Josh Hammond, Yandel Ricardo and Stone Russell hit three-consecutive singles to tie the game 1-1. Next, a pair of wild pitches during a Sean Gamble walk put Columbia in front 3-1. Next, Hyungchan Um singled to plate Russell and Gamble scored as Connor Rasmussen bounced into a doubleplay to give Columbia a 5-1 lead.

The Fireflies added a run of insurance in the bottom of the third. Gamble drew a lead-off walk and came around on a Connor Rasmussen single to right to give Columbia a 6-3 cushion.

Delmarva got on the board in the first inning. Stiven Martinez lined a single to right to start the frame and advanced to third on a DJ Layton base knock. After that, the pair executed a double steal to score Martinez and move Layton into scoring position to give the Shorebirds a 1-0 advantage.

After that, the Shorebirds added a run in the second. Jaiden Lo Re doubled off the wall in right-center to start off the inning. He moved to third on a 6-3 groundout before Miguel Rodriguez singled to bring him around to cut Columbia's lead to 5-2. Delmarva scored again in the third. Braylon Whitaker walked to start the frame and came around on a Layton single to make the score 5-3.

Shane Van Dam exited the game after 76 pitches spanning 3.2 innings. Columbia's starter worked 3.2 innings and allowed three runs before getting the ball to the Fireflies bullpen. Randy Ramnarace spun 2.1 hitless innings to keep the Fireflies in front. The righty stranded an inherited runner and has now stranded eight of the 12 inherited runners he has had this season.

Esteban Mejia allowed six earned runs over 2.1 innings before he got the hook. After that, Michael Calden settled things down for Delmarva. The righty worked 2.1 one-hit innings to keep it a close game.

Columbia continues their series with the Delmarva Shorebirds tomorrow night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Jose Gutierrez (2-2, 3.94 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Delmarva counters with RHP Brayan Orrantia (0-3, 4.95 ERA).

Tomorrow is a CVETs Dog Days of Summer at Segra Park. With your purchase of a lawn ticket, your pup can join you at the ballpark for free. That's not all, fans can purchase $5 16 oz cans of White Claw seltzer while at the ballpark. Buy your tickets now starting at just $6 at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from June 9, 2026

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