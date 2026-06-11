Warbirds Use Longball to Bounce Back in Lynchburg

Published on June 10, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







LYNCHBURG, V.A. - The used a pair of home runs and three big offensive innings but had to hold on late to defeat the Hill City Howlers 8-7 at City Stadium on Wednesday night.

Hill City (28-31) jumped out to an early lead against Jarrette Bonet (W, 2-4) in the second inning when Luis De La Cruz delivered a sacrifice fly for an early 1-0 advantage.

That lead would be short lived as Wilson (32-27) responded in the third with their first home run of the night, a two-run shot from Brady Ebel, his third of the season and a 2-1 lead for the Warbirds.

The lead would be extended in the fourth when Wilson scored three times on a two-run single from Rylan Mills and a Luis Lameda RBI hit to stretch the lead to 5-1.

Hill City answered with three in the fifth to make it a one-run game. However, that would be as close as they would get as the Warbirds wasted little time responding, in the top of the sixth Jadyn Fielder grounded out with the bases loaded to move the edge for Wilson to 6-4.

Jose Anderson got in on the action in the seventh, launching his league-leading 15th home run in the top of the seventh inning, a two-run bomb, to bring the game to 8-4.

Nelson Keljo (L, 0-4) was tagged with the loss allowing five runs (three earned) over 4.2 innings pitched.

Hill City mounted a comeback in the ninth inning loading the bases with no outs against Joey Broughton and pushed across a pair of runs on a wild pitch and a flair single to trim the deficit to 8-6.

Leading by a pair of runs and the winning run at the plate, the Warbirds turned the game over to Joshua Quezada (S, 2) who allowed the Howlers to pull to within a run on a groundout to make it a one-run game at 8-7.

With runners at first and second and two out in the ninth, De La Cruz popped out to end the game and allow the Warbirds to escape with an 8-7 victory.

The series continues Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. when Wilson send righty Miqueas Mercedes (1-1, 4.61) to the hill while Hill City counters with right-hander Joey Oakie (0-3, 4.63).

The Warbirds return home on Tuesday, June 16 to face the Charleston RiverDogs. Tickets for the series, which includes Margaritaville Night, Girl Scout Night and Father's Day are currently available at WilsonWarbirds.com or by calling (919) 269-2287.







Carolina League Stories from June 10, 2026

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