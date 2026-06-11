Lovich's Two-Hit Night Helps Pelicans Trap GreenJackets 5-2

Published on June 10, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (22-35) bested the Augusta GreenJackets (31-28) 5-2 in front of 3,980 fans at Pelicans Ballpark on Wednesday night. With the win, the Pelicans snapped their eight-game losing streak.

Myrtle Beach started the scoring in the bottom of the second. Derniche Valdez led off the inning with a single and then moved to second on a walk drawn by Yahil Melendez. A batter later, Jairo Diaz hit a two-run double coupled with a throwing error to give the Birds a 2-0 lead.

Augusta cut the deficit to 2-1 in the top of the seventh on a solo home run by Dallas Macias (4).

The Pelicans offense ignited again in the bottom of the seventh. Henniel Alcala and Darlyn De Leon hit singles to start the frame. Then Alexis Hernandez lined an RBI single to score Alcala and extend the Birds lead to 3-1. Eli Lovich followed with an RBI single, his second hit of the night, which brought the lead up to 4-1. In the ensuing at-bat, Logan Poteet grounded into a forceout that scored Hernandez to move the lead to 5-1.

Augusta scratched one more run across in the top of the ninth. Macias drew a leadoff walk and later advanced to second on a balk. After Alex Lodise worked a walk, Luis Guanipa roped an RBI single to cut the lead to 5-2 but that was all the GreenJackets could muster.

RHP Sam Mettert turned in a solid performance in relief, tallying a career-high five strikeouts over two innings of one-run ball.

LHP Hayden Frank (3-3, 3.76 ERA) received the win for the Pelicans. RHP Ethan Bagwell (3-2, 2.95) was tagged with the loss for the GreenJackets.

Myrtle Beach will continue their six-game homestand against the Augusta GreenJackets (Single-A Atlanta Braves) on Thursday, June 11 at Pelicans Ballpark. First pitch is slated for 7:05 PM. RHP Noah Edders (0-2, 3.90) will start on the hill for the Pelicans. RHP Derek Vartanian (1-3, 3.94) gets the nod for the GreenJackets.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from June 10, 2026

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