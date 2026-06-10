'51 Rocks Jersey Auction Is Live

Published on June 10, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release







The Crawdads are celebrating '51 Rocks Night on Friday, June 19th! The team will wear commemorative jerseys, speckled with a granite pattern in honor of the team's former home town of Granite Falls.

The Rocks, who began their lone season in professional baseball as the Granite Falls Graniteers but changed midseason to try to shake things up, are celebrating their 75th anniversary this year. The team went 14-96, going through 5 managers en route to the worst record in baseball history.

By the end of the season, the Rocks were looking to fill roster spots and signed five black players from Ridgeview High School, becoming the first Southern team to break the color barrier. The team played at MS Deal Stadium, current home of the Granite Falls Middle School baseball team.

The jersey auction is live through June 19th at 9pm. The auction is online through MiLB Auctions. Bids placed in the final minutes of the auction will extend the item's auction to allow for counter-bidding. Each jersey will come with a certificate of authenticity.

Friday will be packed full of promotions, don't miss an incrawdible night!

-'51 Rocks Night

-Post-Game Fireworks Show

-Catawba Science Center Night

-Juneteenth Celebration







Carolina League Stories from June 10, 2026

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