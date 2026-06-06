Osorio Lifts 'Dads to a 5-2 Win
Published on June 5, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Hickory Crawdads News Release
Hickory, NC - Hector Osorio collected three hits and three RBI on Friday night as the Crawdads took down the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 5-2 at LP Frans Stadium.
The Friday night battle featured a tasty matchup, as Aidan Deakins went up against Kannapolis starter Riley Eikhoff as each pitcher came in seeking their fifth win of 2026.
Early on, both hurlers were dialed in, surrendering just one hit between the two while striking out eight batters collectively.
In the fourth, Abraham Nunez broke the stalemate with a solo shot to right, giving the Ballers a 1-0 lead.
Hickory wasted no time responding in the bottom of the fourth, as Hector Osorio and Angel Arredondo clubbed solo homers to give the Crawdads the lead for good.
Osorio lifted a breaking ball deep into the Hickory night for his 12th dinger for the reigning Carolina League Player of the Month.
Arredondo's blast was his second in three games and fifth on the season.
In the fifth, Osorio continued asserting himself into the narrative of the Friday fun with a two-run single, stretching the advantage to 4-1.
Another run in the sixth would be all Hickory (30-23) needed to pick up their second win of the series and maintain their spot at the top of the Carolina League's South division.
Deakins claimed his fifth win of 2026, while Eikhoff (4-5) suffered the setback for Kannapolis (28-27).
The win over Kannapolis takes the Cannon Ballers deficit back to three games in the race for the June playoff spot.
The win for Hickory was coupled by an Augusta loss, putting the 'Dads up a game in the first-half race for the Carolina League's South Division crown.
On Saturday, the Crawdads and Cannon Ballers will meet at 7pm in the penultimate contest between the two teams in 2026.
Images from this story
|
Hickory Crawdads douse Hector Osorio
Carolina League Stories from June 5, 2026
- Huezo's Homer and Game-Saving Catch Clinch Friday Win - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- Anderson Slams Door on Salem - Wilson Warbirds
- RiverDogs Erase Three-Run Deficit in the Ninth, Take Sixth Straight - Charleston RiverDogs
- Woodpeckers Peck Away at Fireflies' Rally for 3-2 Win - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- Caceres Powers Howlers to Win over Nats - Hill City Howlers
- Osorio Lifts 'Dads to a 5-2 Win - Hickory Crawdads
- Jackets Shut out by Shorebirds as Offensive Skid Continues - Augusta GreenJackets
- Shorebirds Blank GreenJackets to Claim Third Straight Win - Delmarva Shorebirds
- FredNats Fall in Heartbreaker, 6-5 to Hill City on a Fundadores Friday - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Rodriguez Strikes out Nine in 3-2 Loss - Columbia Fireflies
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Fayetteville 6.5 - Columbia Fireflies
- Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview: June 9-14 - Columbia Fireflies
- Salem RidgeYaks to Honor General Manager Allen Lawrence with Hall of Fame Bobblehead Giveaway - Salem RidgeYaks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.