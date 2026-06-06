Osorio Lifts 'Dads to a 5-2 Win

Published on June 5, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release









Hickory Crawdads douse Hector Osorio

(Hickory Crawdads) Hickory Crawdads douse Hector Osorio(Hickory Crawdads)

Hickory, NC - Hector Osorio collected three hits and three RBI on Friday night as the Crawdads took down the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 5-2 at LP Frans Stadium.

The Friday night battle featured a tasty matchup, as Aidan Deakins went up against Kannapolis starter Riley Eikhoff as each pitcher came in seeking their fifth win of 2026.

Early on, both hurlers were dialed in, surrendering just one hit between the two while striking out eight batters collectively.

In the fourth, Abraham Nunez broke the stalemate with a solo shot to right, giving the Ballers a 1-0 lead.

Hickory wasted no time responding in the bottom of the fourth, as Hector Osorio and Angel Arredondo clubbed solo homers to give the Crawdads the lead for good.

Osorio lifted a breaking ball deep into the Hickory night for his 12th dinger for the reigning Carolina League Player of the Month.

Arredondo's blast was his second in three games and fifth on the season.

In the fifth, Osorio continued asserting himself into the narrative of the Friday fun with a two-run single, stretching the advantage to 4-1.

Another run in the sixth would be all Hickory (30-23) needed to pick up their second win of the series and maintain their spot at the top of the Carolina League's South division.

Deakins claimed his fifth win of 2026, while Eikhoff (4-5) suffered the setback for Kannapolis (28-27).

The win over Kannapolis takes the Cannon Ballers deficit back to three games in the race for the June playoff spot.

The win for Hickory was coupled by an Augusta loss, putting the 'Dads up a game in the first-half race for the Carolina League's South Division crown.

On Saturday, the Crawdads and Cannon Ballers will meet at 7pm in the penultimate contest between the two teams in 2026.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from June 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.