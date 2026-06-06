Caceres Powers Howlers to Win over Nats

Published on June 5, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hill City Howlers News Release







The Hill City Howlers came through with timely hitting against Fredericksburg Friday in a 6-5 win, their second straight victory of the current series.

The game's star provided its biggest hit. Outfielder Juneiker Caceras had two hits, both of them home runs. One came in the first, and one came in the ninth to take the lead.

The bullpen held strong, with Luke Fernandez and Aaron Savary combining for five scoreless innings to finish the game. The bounceback was especially big for Fernandez, who gave up a walk-off hit in the series opener.

Caceras got things started Friday night, delivering his home run of the evening on the third pitch of the game.

In the bottom of the second, Fredericksburg put two on for center fielder Dashyll Tejada, who promptly homered to drive in three runs.

It didn't stop there, shortstop and former #1 overall draft pick Eli Willits put another ball over the fence to make it 4-1.

A couple innings later, Tejada struck again, hitting a line-drive double to bring in third baseman and former Lynchburg Hillcat Rafael Ramirez Jr. home in the fourth.

Howlers starter Jacob Zibin was pulled after four innings, and the bullpen locked down five shutout innings.

In the meantime, the offense picked them up.

Hill City got the ball rolling again in the sixth, stringing together three straight singles and driving in two runs. Infielders Luis De La Cruz and Johan Rodriguez drove in the runs, with Rodriguez's single part of a two-hit night for the first-year Howler.

The Howlers came through in the clutch after a couple scoreless innings, taking the lead for the first time since the first frame after a three-run ninth.

Johan Rodriguez made it to third for designated hitter Victor Izturis, who drove him in on a ground ball to second base.

Juneiker Caceras finished what he started, belting a two-run homer to take the lead after second baseman Yaikel Mijares reached on a walk.

Aaron Savary completed his second inning of perfect relief to finish his first win as a Howler in the bottom of the ninth.

The Hill City Howlers return to action tomorrow at 6:35 for game five of the series in Fredericksburg.







Carolina League Stories from June 5, 2026

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