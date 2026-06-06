Rodriguez Strikes out Nine in 3-2 Loss

Published on June 5, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Darwin Rodriguez

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Darwin Rodriguez(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies got a strong start from Darwin Rodriguez, but the club's late rally fell shy as Columbia lost to Fayetteville 3-2 Friday night at Segra Stadium.

Darwin Rodriguez (L, 2-4) worked a season-best 5.2 innings while setting a new career-best in strikeouts for Columbia. The southpaw struck out nine Fayetteville batters in the start. After that, Luis Valdez made his second appearance for Columbia this season. The righty, went 1.1 hitless before Randy Ramnarace closed out the game.

Columbia rallied in the top of the ninth inning. Daniel Lopez and Henry Ramos led off the frame with back-to-back singles. With two outs, Stone Russell squeezed a base knock up the middle to score Lopez and move Ramos to third, cutting Fayetteville's lead to 3-1. On the seventh pitch of the next at-bat, Yandel Ricardo laced his 12th double of the season to score Ramos and move the tying run 90 feet away. After that, Roni Cabrera flew out deep to right field to end the game.

Woodpeckers starter Javier Perez was perfect through his first five innings. He finished the night with a career-best seven innings under his belt and he punched out 10 Fireflies bats in the outing. Charlie Weber (S, 3) spun the last pair of innings for Fayetteville to keep the lead intact.

The Woodpeckers broke through with an Anthony Huezo three-run homer to right field to score Waner Luciano and German Ramirez with no one out in the bottom of the third inning.

Columbia continues its series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers tomorrow night at Segra Stadium at 7:05 pm. RHP Michael Lombardi (2-1, 2.39 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Fayetteville counters with RHP Jesus Carrera (0-1, 6.37 ERA).

The Fireflies return home for a six-game series with the Delmarva Shorebirds at Segra Park from June 9-14. It's Copa Weekend at Segra Park, which this year includes a Futbol Fiesta Thursday July 11, a soccer scarf giveaway July 12 and a car show and pig roast Sunday, July 14. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from June 5, 2026

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