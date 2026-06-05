Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview: June 9-14

Published on June 5, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies return home for their only June homestand and welcome in the Delmarva Shorebirds (Class-A Baltimore Orioles affiliate) for the first time since May 2024. Its Columbia final homestand of the first half and the club is celebrating with great food and beverage deals, Copa de la Diversion weekend, a great charitable event benefitting pediatric cancer Saturday and a car show and pig roast Sunday.

Fort Jackson Night on a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday

Tickets: Tuesday, June 9 at 7:05 pm

Tuesday, the Fireflies honor current cadets from Fort Jackson and the team will keep one of the best, family affordable deals on the table in Columbia. Come to Segra Park and come hungry because hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite are available for just $2. Start off the week on a high note with Fireflies baseball and a great meal.

CVETs Dog Days of Summer

Tickets: Wednesday, June 10 at 7:05 pm

It's the dog days of summer and you can bring your favorite canine with you to the game tonight! That's right, when you purchase a lawn ticket, your dog gets in FREE. So come for the baseball and stick around for the endless pets this Wednesday. Plus, enjoy $5 White Claw seltzers while you're at the game.

Futbol Fiesta on a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch

Tickets: Thursday, June 11 at 7:05 pm

It's the start of Copa de la Diversion Weekend at Segra Park. The Columbia Fireflies are transforming into Los Chicharrones de Columbia thanks to Southern Recipe Small Batch. Celebrate the culture, energy and traditions of the Midlands Latino and Hispanic communities with Futbol Fiesta Night, live music from Mariachi Orion, soccer-themed entertainment and a chance to win a Chicharrones prize pack and four tickets to a future Fireflies game. It's also a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday where fans can enjoy $1.50 Budweiser cans and hot dogs. Enjoy a cold beverage, a hot dog and some Fireflies baseball to jump-start your weekend this Thursday!

Copa de la Diversion Soccer Scarf Giveaway presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch

Tickets: Friday, June 12 at 7:05 pm

Copa Weekend continues in style at Segra Park Friday-and fans will want to get to the ballpark early, because the first 1,000 in attendance will receive a Fireflies-themed Chicharrones soccer scarf. Plus, Mariachi Orion will return to perform at the ballpark as we continue to celebrate the Midlands Hispanic and Latino communities through baseball, music, food and culture.

Pediatric Cancer Night presented by Camp KEMO

Tickets: Saturday, June 13 at 6:05 pm

Join the Fireflies for a special tribute to those currently battling or who have battled pediatric cancer at Segra Park. Following the game, the Fireflies will host an on-field ceremony in conjunction with Camp KEMO at Prisma Children's Hospital and Curing Kids Cancer to help honor these courageous children and their families. The event will conclude with a fireworks show. There will also be a game-worn jersey auction to help benefit Camp KEMO and pediatric cancer research.

Copa de la Diversion Weekend with a Car Show + Pig Roast pres. By Southern Recipe Small Batch

Tickets: Sunday, June 14 at 5:05 pm

Copa Weekend presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch wraps up with one of the most unique events of the season. Enjoy a festive pig roast, a classic car show, music from Latin Caravan and special Latin-inspired menu items in left field including roast pig, mofongo and rice and beans. Throughout Copa weekend, fans can enjoy chicken and beef empanadas and $5 margaritas. After the game, kids can run the bases thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge and there will be a full-team autograph session on the field courtesy of E.F. Martin.

Scouting the Opponent

The Delmarva Shorebirds head into the weekend with the bottom record in the Carolina League, but the Baltimore Orioles affiliate will bring four of the Orioles top 30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline to headline the roster. The club's top prospect is Estaban Mejia. The 19-year-old right-handed pitcher is 0-4 with an 8.16 ERA across his first 10 starts this season, but he brings a fastball that has been clocked at 102 MPH to the mound.

The Shorebirds also boast a pair of top outfield prospects in Jordan Sanchez and Stiven Martinez. Martinez is having a powerful start to the season. The 18-year old is hitting .223 with six homers in his first 38 contests. Finally, Pipeline's 29th-ranked prospect, Cobb Hightower will man the middle infield. The North Carolina prepster was selected by the Padres in the third round of the 2024 draft before moving to Baltimore in the Ryan O'Hearn and Ramon Laureano trade. In 10 games this season, Hightower is batting .342.







Carolina League Stories from June 5, 2026

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