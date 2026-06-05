Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Fayetteville 6.5

Published on June 5, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers tonight at Segra Stadium at 7:05 pm. LHP Darwin Rodriguez (2-3, 3.43 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Fayetteville counters with RHP Javier Perez (3-3, 3.23 ERA).

The Fireflies return home for a six-game series with the Delmarva Shorebirds at Segra Park from June 9-14. It's Copa Weekend at Segra Park, which this year includes a Futbol Fiesta Thursday July 11, a soccer scarf giveaway July 12 and a car show and pig roast Sunday, July 14. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

----------------------------------

CABRERA OUTFIELD ASSIST PRESERVES 3-2 WIN: A Jose Gutierrez quality start got the Fireflies started off in front before Roni Cabrera tallied his team-leading fourth outfield assist of the season to cut off the tying run at the plate in the seventh to preserve a 3-2 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers Thursday night at Segra Stadium. Jose Gutierrez allowed one run over a career-best six innings where he scattered five hits and a walk while matching a career-best eight punchouts. The righty's start was the third time a Fireflies' starter has spun six innings in a game this season and the first since Jordan Woods accomplished the feat at Kannapolis May 10. After Gutierrez, Andy Basora worked 1.1 innings around a hit and three walks. The righty allowed one run before Henson Leal (S, 3) closed out the game with a four-out save. It was Leal's first save since April 18 at Charleston.

STERLING STARTERS: The Fireflies starting rotation has the second-best ERA in Minor League Baseball this season. The group has recorded a 7-10 record combined with a 2.91 ERA over 222.2 innings through the first 54 games of the season. Fireflies starters have 237 strikeouts and have held opponents to a .224 AVG on the season. They trail the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, who have a 2.88 ERA over 181.1 innings this season.

LUMINOUS LOMBARDI: Michael Lombardi has been a master of the strikeout this season. Sunday, he etched seven punchouts across three innings. Lombardi has the most strikeouts (63) in Single-A over 37.2 innings of work. Lombardi has the fifth-best K/9 rate in Minor League Baseball among pitchers with at least 30 innings this season (15.05). Cody Bowker leads the way at 15.35.

BRINGING ON BROOKS: Catcher Brooks Bryan is riding the Carolina League's fifth-longest active on-base streak. Bryan has reached in 19-consecutive games since April 24. It's the second-longest active on-base streak for the Fireflies this season behind JC Vanek, who reached in 20-consecutive games. The Alabama native is hitting .333 on the run and has slapped five doubles to help drive in nine RBI. Bryan has walked an additional 11 times to drive his on-base percentage to .436.

THE SKINNY: The Fireflies sit in fifth place in the South Division, five games back from the first place Hickory Crawdads and Augusta GreenJackets with 12 games left to play in the first half. The Fireflies will play their first two series against North Division opponents (Fayetteville and Delmarva) before ending the first half of the season with three games at Hickory.

CHOURIO CRUISING: Starter Kendry Chourio has found his groove. Tuesday, he tallied his eighth-straight start with one or fewer earned runs surrendered. He has also worked five or more innings in back-to-back outings. Chourio ranks among the best arms in Minor League Baseball with at least 35 innings pitched in several categories, including WHIP (9th, 0.86), ERA (11th, 1.46) and walks issued (8th, 7).

THE ROAD IS TREACHEROUS: This seaosn the Fireflies are an above .500 team at home with a 14-11 record through their first 25 games, but the team has struggled away from Segra Park. The Fireflies are just 12-18 on the road. The club still has six more games on the road in the first half.







Carolina League Stories from June 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.