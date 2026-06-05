Salem RidgeYaks to Honor General Manager Allen Lawrence with Hall of Fame Bobblehead Giveaway

Published on June 5, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Salem RidgeYaks News Release







SALEM, VA - The Salem RidgeYaks are excited to announce a special commemorative bobblehead giveaway honoring General Manager, Allen Lawrence, on Saturday, August 22nd, during Military Appreciation Night at Salem Memorial Ballpark. The evening, including the bobblehead giveaway, will be presented by Bank of Botetourt.

The limited-edition bobblehead celebrates Lawrence's recent induction into the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame on February 1, 2026, recognizing his longtime impact on professional baseball in the Roanoke Valley and Southwest Virginia.

A 1996 graduate of North Cross School and a 2000 graduate of Elon University, Lawrence began his baseball career as a game-day employee with the Salem Avalanche, the Colorado Rockies' Class A affiliate at the time. Over the years, he advanced through numerous leadership roles including Food & Beverage Director, Director of Stadium Operations, Vice President of Sales, Assistant General Manager, and Interim General Manager of the Salem Red Sox before being named General Manager in 2019.

Lawrence has also been recognized as one of the community's "Ten Most Outstanding Young Professionals," reflecting his dedication to Salem, the Roanoke Valley, and the continued growth of baseball in the region.

Founded in 1991, the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame honors standout players, coaches, and contributors from across the Roanoke region. Located on the grounds of Salem Memorial Ballpark, the Hall has recognized more than 150 members and continues to celebrate the rich baseball tradition throughout Southwest Virginia.

"We are incredibly proud to celebrate Allen and all he has meant to baseball in Salem and the Roanoke Valley," said Assistant General Manager, Blair Hoke. "This bobblehead is a fun and meaningful way for our fans and community to recognize his lasting contributions to our organization and the game of baseball."

As the presenting sponsor of both Military Appreciation Night and the Allen Lawrence Hall of Fame Bobblehead Giveaway, Bank of Botetourt is proud to support an evening centered around community, service and local baseball tradition.

"Bank of Botetourt is proud to support an evening that celebrates service, tradition, and the people who help shape the identity of our region," said Michelle Austin, President & CEO at Bank of Botetourt. "Much like Bank of Botetourt's longstanding commitment to the communities it has served since 1899, Allen Lawrence's legacy reflects dedication, consistency, and a deep investment in the people and traditions that continue to strengthen this area across generations. We are honored to help recognize his lasting impact."

Fans are encouraged to arrive early on August 22 as bobbleheads will be available to the first 750 fans as the RidgeYaks celebrate both Military Appreciation Night and Allen Lawrence's Hall of Fame achievement. For tickets and additional information, fans can contact the Salem RidgeYaks front office at (540) 389-3333.

The Salem RidgeYaks are the Single-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox and call Carilion Clinic Field in Salem, Virginia home. Founded in 1968, the Salem RidgeYaks are in the Northern Division of the Carolina League and owned by Diamond Baseball Holdings. Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH) was formed in 2021 to support, promote and enhance Minor League Baseball Clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball through professional management, best practices, innovation and investment.







Carolina League Stories from June 5, 2026

Salem RidgeYaks to Honor General Manager Allen Lawrence with Hall of Fame Bobblehead Giveaway - Salem RidgeYaks

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