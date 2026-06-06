FredNats Fall in Heartbreaker, 6-5 to Hill City on a Fundadores Friday

Published on June 5, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







Fredericksburg, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals took a lead into the 9th inning, but couldn't close it out, in a 6-5 loss to the Hill City Howlers. Marlon De La Cruz delivered a great start, and the FredNats hit a couple of balls out of the park early, but couldn't pick up the win.

In his Single-A debut, Marlon De La Cruz looked the part, after throwing to a 0.50 ERA down in the Florida Complex League. It wasn't the best start for De La Cruz, who allowed a home run against the first batter that he faced, but he quickly bounced back, retiring the next three batters. De La Cruz didn't give up another hit in the outing, and struck out two. He ended his first start with a final line of 4 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 4 BB, 2 K. De La Cruz was efficient, throwing only 54 pitches.

The deficit was short lived for the FredNats, as after they fell behind in the top of the 1st, the bats came to play in the bottom of the 2nd. After Nick Peoples drew a walk and Rafael Ramirez Jr singled, Dashyll Tejeda hit his first home run in Single-A, plating three to put the FredNats in front. Just two batters later, Eli Willits hit a solo home run, his 6th long ball of the season to add on to the lead and make it 4-1. Just two innings later, back to back doubles from Ramirez and Tejeda put Fredericksburg infront 5-1.

In the top of the 9th, the Howlers cut the lead to one as Victor Iztruris grounded out with a runner on third. After Yaikel Mijares walked, Juneiker Caceres hit a home run into right field to put Hill City up 6-5.

The loss is the first of the year for Fredericksburg when trailing after eight innings. The magic number still sits at two, but it could drop to one, with the Salem-Wilson game still going on. The FredNats hope to potentially clinch the 1st half division title tomorrow in front of what should be one of the bigger crowds of the year. LHP Liam Sullivan starts for Fredericksburg against RHP Will McCausland. First pitch at Virginia Credit Union Stadium is set for 6:35 PM.







Carolina League Stories from June 5, 2026

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