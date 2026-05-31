Carson Fischer Dominates, FredNats Take 5th in a Row, Beat Shorebirds 6-2 in Series Finale

Published on May 31, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







Salisbury, MD - The Fredericksburg Nationals continued their dominant play, taking down the Delmarva Shorebirds 6-2 in the final game of the series. RHP Carson Fischer was simply spectacular for the FredNats, putting together the best start of the season for any National.

The first inning was the only all game that Fischer didn't face the minimum. A two out single was quickly erased though, and from the 2nd to the 6th, the RHP faced just 15 hitters. The UDFA finished with a final line of 6 IP, 2 H, 0 BB, 7 K, 0 R.

Fischer was helped out by his offense early, as the FredNats hit four straight singles in the top of the 2nd, as a part of a four-run inning. Dashyll Tejeda drove home the first run, with the fourth of the hits. Gavin Fien and Luke Dickerson also picked up RBIs as the FredNats jumped ahead 4-0.

Before Fischer's day was done, the offense added on two more in the top of the 6th, as Jacob Walsh led off the inning with a moonshot homerun that cleared the three levels of advertisements in right field for his 6th homer of the year. Jamison Jones came in to score later in the inning after an error the put the FredNats up 6-0.

The win is the 5th in a row for the FredNats who now just 23 games above .500. The magic number to win the North Division 1st half and clinch a playoff spot is down to five. It could drop down to four by the time the FredNats return home, as they wait on the result of Wilson vs Myrtle Beach which starts at 6:35 PM. Fredericksburg will look to clinch a playoff spot next week as they host Hill City for the first time this season. First pitch in the series opener is set for 6:35 PM at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.







Carolina League Stories from May 31, 2026

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