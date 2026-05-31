Howlers Drop Game, Series to Fayetteville

Published on May 31, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hill City Howlers News Release







The Fayetteville Woodpeckers took the series over the Hill City Howlers with a 3-2 win on Sunday afternoon.

In the quickest game of the series, the Howlers lineup only struck out twice in the matinee, but could not muster up the timely hit in the ninth. The loss marks the second home series loss the Howlers have suffered this month.

Kevin Alvarez continued his hot week with an RBI double in the first inning to give the Woodpeckers an early lead.

The lead did not last long as Jose Pirela scored from second on an infield single from Tyler Howard, knotting the score at one.

However, in the second, the Woodpeckers struck again. German Ramirez blasted his first home run of the season with a solo shot to center field, putting them up 2-1.

The score remained the same until the seventh inning when Hill City tied it up. Yeiferth Castillo drove home a run with an RBI single before being thrown out trying to stretch it into a double.

The Howlers bullpen did their job in keeping the game within striking distance for the struggling offense. Ryan Prager worked three innings out of the pen, striking out the first eight batters he faced.

It was not until the ninth after a runner reached on an infield single and a throwing error by Keegan Zinn that the Woodpeckers were able to take back the lead. Later in the frame, German Ramirez drove the runner home with an RBI groundout to give Fayetteville the lead.

Hill City got their first two batters aboard and moved them both into scoring position with only one out in the bottom of the ninth. However, the lineup stalled out and neither would score as Fayetteville held on for the series win.

The Howlers hit the road beginning on Tuesday for a six-game series with the Fredericksburg Nationals before returning home on June 9 against the Wilson Warbirds. Tickets are available at hchowlers.com.







Carolina League Stories from May 31, 2026

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