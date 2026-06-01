Wilson Soars Past Pelicans in Series Finale
Published on May 31, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Wilson Warbirds News Release
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Wilson Warbirds jumped out to an 8-0 lead and Carlos Carra made that advantage hold up Wilson earned a series split with a 10-1 victory over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Sunday night at Pelicans Ballpark.
Wilson (26-25) opened the scoring in the third when Nick Monile crossed home via a wild pitch from Pierce Coppola (L, 0-4) for an early 1-0 advantage.
The Warbirds added to their total in the fourth when they scored three times, highlighted by a two-run double from Monile to extend the lead to 4-0.
There would be more offense one inning later when Luis Lameda was issued a bases loaded walk to push the advantage to 5-0. Kevin Garcia provided one final spark in the sixth when he cranked a three-run home run over the left field wall, his second of the season, to make the margin 8-0.
Carra (W, 2-5) was terrific for Wilson, hurling five scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and fanning six to earn the victory.
Myrtle Beach (21-28) pushed across their only run of the game in the sixth on a Derniche Valdez groundout which cut the deficit to 8-1.
The Warbirds wasted little time getting that run back as Handelfry Encarnacion collected his team-leading 34th RBI on a sacrifice fly to make it a 9-1 game.
In the ninth, Wilson pushed across the final run of the game when Monile trotted home on another wild pitch to cap the scoring with the Warbirds in front 10-1.
Tyler Renz covered three innings out of the game before turning it over to Joses Meneses who slammed the door to cap the nine-run victory.
Wilson returns home Tuesday night to open a six-game series against the Salem RidgeYaks with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. Tickets for the entire series are on sale and can be purchased by visiting WilsonWarbirds.com or by calling (919) 269-2287.
Carolina League Stories from May 31, 2026
- Pelicans Drop Series Finale to Warbirds 10-1 - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Wilson Soars Past Pelicans in Series Finale - Wilson Warbirds
- Morgan Dominates, RiverDogs Rally in the Ninth for Gutsy 3-2 Win - Charleston RiverDogs
- Gamble Homer Can't Power Fireflies to Win Sunday - Columbia Fireflies
- RidgeYaks Blank Crawdads 1-0 Behind Dominant Pitching Effort - Salem RidgeYaks
- Essenburg Powers Augusta to Comeback Win in Series Finale - Augusta GreenJackets
- Fredericksburg Wins the Finale over Delmarva - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Howlers Drop Game, Series to Fayetteville - Hill City Howlers
- Carson Fischer Dominates, FredNats Take 5th in a Row, Beat Shorebirds 6-2 in Series Finale - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Charleston 5.31 - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.