Pelicans Drop Series Finale to Warbirds 10-1

Published on May 31, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (21-28) fell to the Wilson Warbirds (26-25) 10-1 at Pelicans Ballpark on Sunday night. With the loss, the season series against the Warbirds will end in a tie 3-3.

Wilson started the scoring in the top of the third. Nick Monile drew a leadoff walk and then stole second base. Then during a strikeout by Brady Ebel, Monile swiped third and then scored on a wild pitch in the following at-bat to give the Warbirds a 1-0 lead.

The Warbirds tallied three runs in the top of the fourth. Luis Lameda and Filippo Di Turi drew walks. After a groundout moved both runners into scoring position, Monile roped a two-run double to extend the lead to 3-0. Then Monile swiped third and eventually scored on a wild pitch to make the score 4-0.

Wilson tacked on another run in the top of the fifth. Two walks surrendered to Ebel and José Anderson started the frame. The next batter Kevin Garcia singled to load the bases. Then Lameda drew a bases loaded walk to score Ebel which moved the score to 5-0.

In the top of the sixth, Ebel was walked and then advanced to second on a single from Anderson. Garcia (2) followed with a three-run blast to give the Warbirds an 8-0 lead.

The Pelicans responded in the bottom of the sixth. Alexis Hernandez drew a leadoff walk and then moved to third on a double from Eli Lovich. A batter later, Derniche Valdez grounded out which brought home Hernandez to cut the lead to 8-1.

Wilson put up another run in the top of the seventh on a sacrifice fly from Handelfry Encarnacion to increase the score to 9-1. The Warbirds added one more run in the top of the ninth to make the score 10-1.

RHP Carlos Carra (2-5, 5.83 ERA) received the win for the Warbirds. LHP Pierce Coppola (0-4, 3.60) was tagged with the loss for the Pelicans.

Myrtle Beach will have the day off tomorrow before hitting the road to take on the Charleston RiverDogs (Single-A Tampa Bay Rays) on Tuesday June 2 at "The Joe". First pitch is slated for 7:05 PM. Starting pitchers for both teams have yet to be announced.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from May 31, 2026

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