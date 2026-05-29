Lovich and Poteet Jack Homers, Pelicans Drop to Warbirds 4-3

Published on May 28, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (19-27) dropped game three of six to the Wilson Warbirds (25-23) 4-3 at Pelicans Ballpark on Thursday evening.

Trailing the Warbirds 4-2 entering the top of the ninth, the Pelicans scratched a run across courtesy of a solo home run from Logan Poteet (7) to cut the deficit to 4-3, however that was all the Pelicans could muster.

Pelicans RHP Kaleb Wing was stoic in his first start at home, tallying four strikeouts over three scoreless innings while surrendering three hits and two walks.

Myrtle Beach took a 1-0 in the bottom of the second with a solo home run from Eli Lovich (6).

The Pelicans tacked on another run in the bottom of the fifth. Derniche Valdez singled and then moved to second when Yahil Melendez was plunked. A batter later, Valdez scored when Darlyn De Leon reached on a fielder's choice coupled with an error to make the game 2-0.

Wilson tied the game in the top of the seventh. Filippo Di Turi and Luis Lameda hit consecutive singles to leadoff the inning. Two batters later, Handelfry Encarnacion roped a two-run double to tie the game at 2-2.

The Warbirds took the lead in the top of the eighth. José Anderson doubled and then scored on an RBI double hit by Frederi Montero to give the Warbirds a 3-2 lead.

Wilson put up one more insurance run in the top of the ninth. Encarnacion singled and then moved to second when Brady Ebel drew a walk. The next batter, Juan Ortuño grounded into a forceout coupled with a fielding error to bring home Encarnacion and increase the lead to 4-2.

LHP Andrew Healy (2-0, 6.35 ERA) received the win for the Warbirds. RHP Jordan Henriquez (2-2, 5.09) was tagged with the loss for the Pelicans.

Myrtle Beach will continue their six-game homestand against the Wilson Warbirds (Single-A Milwaukee Brewers) Friday, May 29 at Pelicans Ballpark. First pitch is slated for 7:05 PM. RHP David Bracho (0-1, 4.11) will start on the hill for the Pelicans. RHP Jarrette Bonet (1-2, 4.43) gets the ball for the Warbirds.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from May 28, 2026

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