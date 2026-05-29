GreenJackets Survive Late Rally for Second Straight Win

Published on May 28, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







KANNAPOLIS, NC: Jaylen Paden allowed a two-out single and walk to put the tying and winning runs on base, but struck out Javier Mogollon to stave off the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers in a 6-5 win Thursday night.

Augusta (27-21) raced out ahead for a 6-0 lead in the first four innings, but could not push across any insurance late against the back half of the Baller bullpen. The Jackets totaled a season-high 11 walks, but had just one hit in the final three innings, opening the door for the home team's comeback.

The Jackets scored first for the first time this week, pushing two runs across in the top of the first against Blaine Wynk. Tate Southisene and Luis Guanipa both singled, and when Guanipa stole second, catcher Rylan Galvan tossed his throw into center to score Southisene. Guanipa would then trot home on an RBI groundout for an early multi-run advantage.

Augusta tacked on two more in the second, after Wynk was lifted due to injury one batter in. Reliever Gabriel Rodriguez gave up a walk and double to put two on with two outs, before Southisene smacked a two-run double the opposite direction to double the lead. Augusta plated two more on a two-bagger from Guanipa in the fourth, but scored no runs against the night's final four pitchers.

Kannapolis (25-23) was the latest in a long line of teams this month that was unable to solve Augusta starter Ethan Bagwell. Bagwell tossed five rock-solid innings, with his only blemish an unearned run in the bottom of the fourth. In the month of May, Bagwell has now tossed 24 innings without an earned run, and has struck out 26 men in that time.

The Cannon Ballers rallied in the bottom of the 7th, pushing across four runs against Luis Arestigueta to turn the game into a nail-biter down the stretch. Arestigueta's command completely escaped him, as he issued two walks, a hit by pitch, and two wild pitches in the inning. The lone hit of the frame was a two-run triple from Jaden Fauske, helping plate a pair and keeping Kannapolis close.

Arestigueta returned for the eighth and retired the side in order, before Paden took over searching for his fourth save of the year. The former Georgia Tech arm retired the first two men he saw, before two baserunners gave the Ballers a brief glimpse of hope prior to Mogollon's game-ending strikeout.

The GreenJackets have now won back-to-back games against the Cannon Ballers, and sit a game out of first place with three weeks left in the first half of the year. Augusta will try to extend the streak to three tomorrow, matching up with Caedmon Parker.







Carolina League Stories from May 28, 2026

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