GreenJackets Introduce Augusta Soul Weekend

Published on June 1, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, in partnership with Destination Augusta, are proud to announce the launch of Augusta Soul, a new alternate identity celebrating the rhythm, history, and cultural heartbeat of the Augusta area. The Augusta Soul will take the field June 19th and 20th at SRP Park against the Hill City Howlers.

Augusta's soul story can be seen and felt throughout the community, from downtown landmarks and murals to historic stages, museums, local venues, and gathering places that continue to carry the city's musical spirit forward. The identity pays tribute to the legacy of James Brown, the Godfather of Soul, and Augusta-born powerhouse, Sharon Jones, whose influence helped bring classic soul to a new generation.

"Minor League Baseball gives us a unique opportunity to tell local stories in a fun and meaningful way," said Augusta GreenJackets General Manager, Brandon Greene, "Augusta Soul honors the artists who moved the world, the places that shaped the sound, and the people who continue to give this community its energy today."

The GreenJackets will debut Augusta Soul on Friday, June 19th thru Saturday, June 20th at SRP Park. Friday will include an Augusta Soul Bowling Shirt Giveaway, presented by Destination Augusta, for the first 1,000 fans through the gates. On Saturday, fans can enjoy post-game fireworks and have the chance to bid on the game-worn and autographed Augusta Soul jerseys, with net proceeds benefiting the James Brown Academy of Musik Pupils.

Friday's game begins at 7:05 PM, with gates opening at SRP Park at 6:00 PM. Saturday is a 6:35 PM start, with fans able to enter the stadium at 5:00 PM. The two games are part of a 6-game series against the Hill City Howlers out of the Guardians' organization.

Tickets for both Soul games are available now for purchase, while supplies last. Fans can visit www.greenjacketsbaseball.com, call 803-349-WINS (9467), or visit the SRP Box Office at 187 Railroad Avenue, North Augusta, SC for more information and availability.







Carolina League Stories from June 1, 2026

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