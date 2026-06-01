Pugs, Pickles & Purrs: RiverDogs Unveil Wildest Homestand Yet

Published on June 1, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - The RiverDogs return to Charleston for their fourth homestand of the year as they host the Myrtle Beach Pelicans from June 2-June 7 at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park, in the first of back-to-back home series.

The action-packed homestand features the team's second Purr at the Park night of the season, a pickle-themed celebration, and a retro video game-inspired evening packed with nostalgic fun. Plus, as part of the RiverDogs' ongoing America 250 celebration, the first 250 fans through the gates each night will receive a unique commemorative giveaway.

A full homestand itinerary is listed below.

Tuesday, June 2, 7:05 p.m. - Dog Day Tuesday, presented by Twisted Tea and Elanco; Pug Day T-shirt Giveaway

Kick off the week with our fourth Dog Day of the year, where pups of all shapes, sizes, and breeds are invited to join the fun! This time, we're putting the spotlight on pugs. Be sure to get here early as the first 500 fans through the gates will snag an exclusive "RiverPugs"-themed T-shirt, while the first 250 will also score a limited-edition red, white, and blue pet-waste bag holder. Enjoy $2 pup cups and 2-for-1 tickets as part of a week packed with unbeatable deals. Plus, your furry friends can compete all season long in our in-game contests for a shot at being crowned the "Goodest Boy or Girl of the Year," with the ultimate finale set for the final Tuesday home game. It's also the third week of Sysco's Behind the Plate Tuesdays, which spotlights members of the food and beverage industry.

Wednesday, June 3, 7:05 p.m. - Wicked Weed Wiener Wednesday, with 2-for-50-cent Hot Dogs, presented by SC250; Purr at the Park, Youth in Sports Night, presented by Low Country Chevy Dealers

Did you know that June 3 is National Repeat Day? Purr at the Park is back, for the second time this year! Bring your feline friends to enjoy exclusive cat play areas and scratching posts throughout the park. Litter boxes will be available, and all cats must always remain on a leash or in a carrier. The fun continues around the concourse with local shelters, including the Charleston Animal Society and Dorchester Paws, bringing cats and adoptable kittens for fans to meet. The RiverDogs will also celebrate local youth sports teams from around the area, as part of the team's partnership with Low Country Chevy Dealers in supporting youth sports.

As always, celebrate America's 250th birthday in unforgettable fashion with our "Hot Dog Palooza"! Presented by SC250, fans can enjoy a throwback deal featuring two hot dogs for just 50 cents, an offer unlike anything else in Minor League Baseball. The ballpark will transform into the ultimate hot dog celebration with themed games, fan-favorite character appearances, and opportunities to try our newest specialty dogs, all paired with festive patriotic drinks. Plus, the first 250 fans through the gates will receive a commemorative tri-corn hat.

Thursday, June 4, 7:05 p.m. - Thirsty Thursday, presented by Budweiser; $1 Beers and Drink Specials, Pickle Night

Weekends start early at The Joe with Thirsty Thursday, featuring $1 beers and discounted drinks presented by Budweiser as the iconic brand celebrates its 150th anniversary. Fans can also experience a Pickle Paradise at the ballpark as it transforms with pickleball courts on the concourse, themed food specials, and pickle-inspired festivities in partnership with Pickleball Kingdom. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive free pickles to snack on upon entry, while Pickle Palooza mascots Dilbert and Briney Spears add to the fun throughout the night. Plus, the first 250 fans will score a free drink koozie. Come early, grab a cold drink, and kick off your weekend with one of the wildest parties of the summer at the ballpark!

Friday, June 5, 7:05 p.m. - Boeing Red Shirt Friday, Fireworks Friday, presented by REV Federal Credit Union; 2016 Night

Turn back the clock to 2016 for a night packed with throwback memes, hit songs, viral moments, and even a tribute to Harambe. From nostalgic trivia to decade-inspired entertainment throughout the ballpark, fans can relive one of the internet's most unforgettable eras all night long. The RiverDogs will also take the field in special America 250 jerseys honoring those who serve, as we proudly recognize members of the armed forces during a patriotic celebration during the game. After the final out, stick around for a spectacular postgame fireworks show presented by REV Federal Credit Union, choreographed to a soundtrack of 2016's top hits!

Saturday, June 6, 6:05 p.m. - Show at The Joe, New Level Night

The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a limited-edition Blake Butera Challenge Coin, commemorating his rise from winning a championship with the RiverDogs to Major League manager for the Washington Nationals. Designed to celebrate every stage of his baseball journey, one side of the coin highlights Butera's championship success in Charleston, while the other captures his "level up" moment in a Nationals uniform under the bright lights of the big leagues. Fans can continue the nostalgia-filled fun throughout the night with retro arcade video games stationed around the concourse, creating the ultimate throwback gaming experience at The Joe.

Sunday, June 7, 5:05 PM - MUSC Health Family Sunday, Blippi Night!

Get ready for a fun-filled Family Sunday packed with curiosity, adventure, and nonstop excitement at the ballpark! Join us for a special appearance by the one and only Blippi, along with hands-on activities, colorful entertainment, and interactive fun the whole family will enjoy. We'll also celebrate June 7 in "6/7 Day" style with plenty of brain-rot-inspired fun and surprises throughout the game. After the final out, kids can take the field and run the bases to cap off an unforgettable night of family fun and out-of-this-world excitement. Plus, every Sunday includes free parking and plenty of kid-friendly activities around the ballpark!

Tickets for all games are available online at RiverDogs.com. For an upgraded experience, fans can purchase tickets to the inclusive, air-conditioned Segra Club.







Carolina League Stories from June 1, 2026

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