Morgan Dominates, RiverDogs Rally in the Ninth for Gutsy 3-2 Win

Published on May 31, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs shortstop Alberth Palma

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs shortstop Alberth Palma(Charleston RiverDogs)

Columbia, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs erased a ninth-inning deficit to earn a thrilling 4-3 win versus the Columbia Fireflies on Saturday night at Segra Park.

Charleston opened scoring immediately in the top of the first when Alberth Palma doubled and scored on an RBI groundout from Cooper Flemming. His 31 runs batted in lead the team.

RiverDogs starter Blake Morgan was stellar in his Single-A debut. The southpaw tossed six innings of one-run ball with eight strikeouts. Including his time in the Florida Complex League, the outing marked his second time this year completing six frames.

His only run allowed came off the bat of Sean Gamble, who blasted solo shot that tied the game at 1-1 in the sixth.

After the Fireflies jumped in front on an error in the bottom of the eighth, the RiverDogs rallied in the ninth.

Brailer Guerrero led off with a walk and advanced to second on a ground out for Tom Poole, who grounded an RBI single to center that knotted the score at 2-2.

Two hitters later, J.D. Gonzalez roped a two-out single to center that scored Toole to push the RiverDogs ahead 3-2.

In the bottom of the ninth, Cesar De Jesus slammed the door with a 1-2-3 frame. In the process, he earned his second win of the season.

With the victory, Charleston moved to 26-25 while Columbia fell to 23-28. With Hickory's loss to Salem, the RiverDogs gain a game in the Carolian League South standings, moving to three games back of first.

After a day off on Monday, the RiverDogs return home to begin a six-game home series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, the Single-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. First pitch for game one is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

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Carolina League Stories from May 31, 2026

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