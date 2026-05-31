Fredericksburg Wins the Finale over Delmarva

Published on May 31, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (17-34) were defeated 6-2 by the Fredericksburg Nationals (37-14) in Sunday's series finale.

Fredericksburg took the lead in the second inning, scoring four runs on five hits to build a 4-0 lead.

It remained 4-0 into the sixth until Jacob Walsh launched a solo home run on the first pitch of the inning, making it 5-0. An error by the Shorebirds later in the inning allowed another run to score, putting Fredericksburg ahead 6-0.

Delmarva struggled to generate offense against Fredericksburg starter Carson Fischer, who struck out seven batters over six scoreless innings and allowed only two hits.

The Shorebirds ended the shutout in the eighth inning with a two-run triple by Jose Perez, scoring Elvin Garcia and Miguel Rodriguez and making it a 6-2 game.

In the final inning, Delmarva brought the tying run to the plate in the form of Raylin Ramos, but he lined out to first to end the game, giving Fredericksburg their fifth straight win over the Shorebirds, 6-2.

Carson Fischer (3-0) earned the win as the starter for the Fred Nats, while Christian Rodriguez (2-3) took the loss.

Delmarva is back on the road for a two-week road trip, starting in Augusta, where they face the GreenJackets at SRP Park for the first time since 2022. First pitch of the opening game is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from May 31, 2026

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