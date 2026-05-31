Essenburg Powers Augusta to Comeback Win in Series Finale

Published on May 31, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







KANNAPOLIS, NC: Conor Essenburg posted his first professional multi-homer game, with the second of the day putting the GreenJackets ahead in the 8th as they knocked off the Cannon Ballers 8-4 Sunday afternoon.

Essenburg's career day was also his second three-hit game as a pro, and put away any worries about his health after returning from a six-week stint on the Injured List earlier this week. In his first 14 games as a pro, the young outfielder now has three homers and ten RBIs along with strong defense in both center and right field.

Augusta (29-22) opened the scoring against Ballers' ace Max Banks, showing off the top of the order's power in the top of the third. After not allowing a baserunner through his first five hitters, Banks left a two-strike slider up to Tate Southisene, who crushed it over the left field wall for his eighth homer of the year. Essenburg followed up with his first of two homers on the day, going the opposite direction to double the lead.

GreenJacket starter Davis Polo racked up the Ks early, but saw his command falter in the middle innings as he lasted just four frames. Polo tied his career high in strikeouts with nine, and allowed just one run, courtesy of a bases-loaded fielder's choice in the bottom of the 4th. Polo did return for the fifth inning, but walked the leadoff hitter and was promptly removed.

Kannapolis (26-25) could not score against Kendy Richard in the 5th, but attacked the reliever in his first full frame to take the lead. Javier Mogollon began with a bunt single, and dashed home on a game-tying double from Rylan Galvan. One pitch later, Galvan put the Ballers in front on an Alexander Albertus triple, with Albertus himself scoring on a fielder's choice.

Richard would settle in from there, and did not allow another run as he worked into the 9th and secured his third victory of the year. The Jackets were unable to add on against Banks, but the bottom of the order attacked Alexander Martinez and tied the game in the 7th. Nick Montgomery blooped a two-out single into left, and Hayden Friese followed with a base hit before Joe Olsavsky yanked a two-run double into the left field corner.

Essenburg's second homer put Augusta up for good, but the Jackets added some insurance thanks to Martinez's wildness, with two walks, a hit by pitch, wild pitch, and sacrifice fly forcing two more runs in. Southisene added one more run on an RBI triple in the 9th, and the Jackets cruised to victory in both the game and series.

The Jackets have now won back-to-back series on the road, and sit a half-game out of first place with fifteen games left in the half. The GreenJackets will return home Tuesday for a six-game series against the Delmarva Shorebirds, who have not played at SRP Park since 2022.







Carolina League Stories from May 31, 2026

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