Skid Continues as Jackets Shut out to End Series

Published on June 7, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The GreenJackets were shut out for the second time in three games, ending a gruesome series against the Delmarva Shorebirds with a 4-0 loss that extended the losing streak to five.

The shutout negated another strong start from Davis Polo, who has rebounded from last year's injury to become one of Augusta's most consistent starters. Polo struck out eight and walked zero in six quality innings, allowing just one earned run. Augusta (30-27) committed three errors to post an unearned run, and Polo was saddled with the loss.

The Shorebirds (22-35) scored first in every win this week, and that continued today on a Little League home run from Edwin Amparo. With one out in the second inning, Amparo clubbed a triple off the wall in left-center, and thought about heading home before putting the brakes on. As Amparo got back to the bag, Nick Montgomery tried to throw behind the runner, and launched the ball into left field to score Amparo.

Delmarva doubled the lead on an RBI single from Braylon Whitaker in the third, and that two-run advantage was more than enough. The Shorebirds would use four pitchers on the day, and despite some early command struggles for Denton Biller, none of the four arms conceded a run. Andrew Herbert was the star of the show, following up his four scoreless frames from Tuesday with five zeroes and the win today.

Augusta's offense began and ended with Cooper McMurray, who posted his second straight multi-hit game and another night in which he reached base three times. The rest of the offense had just two hits combined, as Augusta was hitless with men in scoring position for the third straight game.

Delmarva pushed the game out of reach late against Kendy Richard, doubling their total and securing a fifth straight win. Andres Nolaya continued his breakout season with an RBI single in the 7th, and Joshua Liranzo had an RBI groundout in the ninth for the week's final run.

The GreenJackets have now lost five in a row for the first time since last year, and will look to recalibrate via tomorrow's off day before heading to Myrtle Beach to see the Pelicans for the second time this year. Delmarva, meanwhile, will look to keep riding this newfound momentum as they travel up to Columbia to see the Fireflies for the first time this season.







Carolina League Stories from June 7, 2026

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