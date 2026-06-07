Delmarva Shuts out Augusta for the Second Time, Securing Fifth Straight Win

Published on June 7, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (22-35) completed a dominant week at SRP Park with a 4-0 shutout win over the Augusta GreenJackets (30-27).

The Shorebirds took the lead in the second inning when Edwin Amparo tripled, but a bad throw by the catcher, Nick Montgomery, to third base on the play allowed Amparo to score. His Little League home run made it 1-0.

In the third, Braylon Whitaker extended Delmarva's lead to 2-0 with an RBI single that scored Andrés Nolaya.

It remained 2-0 into the seventh inning until Andrés Nolaya extended the lead to 3-0 with an RBI single that scored Joshua Liranzo.

Delmarva put together another dominant pitching performance, headlined by Andrew Herbert, who threw five scoreless innings of relief, with five strikeouts and no walks, giving him nine scoreless innings on the week across two appearances.

Joshua Liranzo brought home an insurance run for the Shorebirds in the ninth with a run-scoring groundout that scored DJ Layton, making it a 4-0 game.

Kenny Leiner took Delmarva to the finish line by striking out the side in order in the bottom of the ninth, completing the Shorebirds' second shutout win over the GreenJackets in the past three days.

Andrew Herbert (1-1) was awarded the win, while Augusta starter Davis Polo (2-2) took the loss.

The Shorebirds will carry their season-high five-game winning streak to Columbia, South Carolina, next week as they face the Fireflies at Segra Park for the first time since 2023. First pitch for the opening game is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from June 7, 2026

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