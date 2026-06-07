Delmarva Wins Fourth Straight to Secure Series Victory in Augusta

Published on June 6, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (21-35) stayed hot on Saturday, securing their fourth straight win and a series victory over the Augusta GreenJackets (30-26) with a 7-3 win.

Edwin Amparo put the Shorebirds ahead in the first inning with an RBI single that scored Stiven Martinez, making it 1-0.

Augusta tied the game at one in the third on a solo home run by Cooper McMurray.

In the fifth, the Shorebirds reclaimed the lead with a two-run double by Braylon Whitaker that plated Miguel Rodriguez and Juan Ortega, giving Delmarva a 3-1 advantage.

Christian Rodriguez delivered another strong start, earning his second quality start by throwing six innings, allowing two runs, with five strikeouts and no walks.

In the seventh inning, the GreenJackets tied the game with an RBI fielder's choice and a bases-loaded walk, but Adrian Heredia stranded the bases loaded to keep the score even at 3-3.

Delmarva's offense delivered the final punch of the game, reclaiming the lead on an RBI single by Raylin Ramos. A hit-by-pitch with Juan Ortega at the plate made it 5-3. Stiven Martinez put the finishing touches on a bat-around inning with a two-run single, giving the Shorebirds their largest lead at 7-3.

Adrian Heredia and Jason Shockley combined to get the final six outs for Delmarva, shutting out the GreenJackets in the final two frames, marking the Shorebirds' fourth consecutive win and a series victory.

Adrian Heredia (2-3) was the winning reliever for Delmarva, while Luis Arestigueta (1-1) took the loss for Augusta.

Delmarva looks to end the first leg of its two-week road trip with a fifth consecutive win on Sunday afternoon, as Denton Biller takes the mound against Davis Polo. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from June 6, 2026

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