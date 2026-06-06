Four-Run Ninth Inning from RiverDogs Sinks Pelicans, 9-8

Published on June 6, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, SC - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (21-32) dropped their fifth straight game, fourth to the Charleston RiverDogs (30-25) 9-8 in walkoff fashion at "The Joe" on Friday night.

The Pelicans led 8-5 heading into the bottom of the ninth when the RiverDogs mounted a furious comeback. Cooper Flemming led off with a single. A batter later Brady Marget lined a single to move Flemming up to second. Next a fielder's choice groundout from Nicandro Aybar allowed him to reach base, retired Marget at second but moved Flemming to third. After Tom Poole worked a walk, pinch runner Alberth Palma replaced Poole. Next, a bases loaded walk brought home issued to Brailer Guerrero scored Flemming to cut the deficit to 8-6. The next batter J.D. Gonzalez cracked a game-tying two-run single to knot the game up at 8-8. Derek Datil followed up with a walk off RBI single to give the RiverDogs a 9-8 win.

The Pelicans started the scoring in the top of the first. Logan Poteet lined a leadoff single and then stole second base. Derniche Valdez followed with a two-run double to give the Birds a 2-0 lead.

Myrtle Beach added another run in the top of the third from a solo home run by Poteet (8) to give the Pelicans a 3-0 advantage.

Charleston hung five runs up in the bottom of the sixth, capped off by a three-run triple hit by Nicandro Aybar to make the score 5-3 Dogs.

The Pelicans tied the game in the top of the seventh. Alexis Hernandez doubled and scored on a two-run home from Lovich (8) to tie the game up at 5-5.

Myrtle Beach tacked on three more runs in the top of the eighth. Ezequiel Pena reached on a fielding error and then advanced to second on a walk drawn by Edward Vargas. Then Darlyn De Leon punched a two-run double to give the Birds a 7-5 lead. After a walk was issued to Hernandez, on a dropped third strike to Lovich which brought home De Leon to increase the Pelicans lead to 8-5.

RHP Mason Nichols (1-2, 3.60 ERA) received the win for the RiverDogs. RHP Jordan Henriquez (2-3, 6.67) was tagged with the loss for the Pelicans.

Myrtle Beach will continue their six-game roadtrip against the Charleston RiverDogs (Single-A Tampa Bay Rays) on Saturday June 6 at "The Joe". First pitch is slated for 7:05 PM. RHP Dominick Reid (2-3, 3.32) will start on the hill for the Pelicans. LHP Blake Morgan (2-0, 1.98) gets the nod for the RiverDogs.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from June 6, 2026

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