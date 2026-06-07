Liam Sullivan Dominates, FredNats' Bats Explode Early For 8-0 Win Over Hill City

Published on June 6, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







Fredericksburg, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals got back into the win column tonight, taking down the Hill City Holwers 8-0. The FredNats dominated all aspects of the game, shutting out the Howlers for the second time this series.

Southpaw Liam Sullivan put together one of his best starts of his life, throwing a career high six innings, facing the minimum. The first man he allowed on was erased with a double play. The second was caught stealing. Sullivan tied his season high in strikeouts with six in the outing.

The FredNats offense was alive early. Eli Willits lead off the bottom of the 1st with a triple, missing his 3rd home run in as many games by just a few feet. The ensuing batter, Gavin Fien, was just a few feet away from a home run, but had to settle for the sacrifice fly to put his team on top 1-0.

In the bottom of the 3rd, more offense came for Fredericksburg. After Jordan Williams lead off the inning with an infield single, he stole second and advanced to third on a groundout before being brought home by another Fien sacrifice fly to center. The next batter, Luke Dickerson, hit his 7th home run of the season, the opposite way, over the wall in right field to make it 3-0. In the 4th Willits picked up his second hit of the day, with a single to score Jack Moroknek that made it 4-0.

In the bottom of the 6th, the offense struck again. Gavin Fien hit a bases clearing single with ducks all around the pond to make it 7-0. It was the 3rd, 4th, and 5th RBIs of the night. Fien now has as many RBIs as games played this season, with 21 of both.

With the win, the FredNats magic number is down to just one. There still is a chance to clinch, however, as this is written, the Wilson Warbirds do lead the Salem RidgeYaks. The FredNats go into tomorrow, either as division champs, or needing one win to clinch.

#FREDNATS







Carolina League Stories from June 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.