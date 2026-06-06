Charleston RiverDogs Host PLAY BALL Free Clinic in Partnership with Summerville Miracle League

Published on June 6, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs partnered with Major League Baseball's PLAY BALL initiative and the Summerville Miracle League to host a free baseball clinic for individuals with intellectual and physical disabilities at the Summerville Miracle League complex on Saturday.

The clinic was designed to provide participants with an opportunity to learn the fundamentals of baseball, interact with professional athletes, and enjoy a memorable day on the field alongside RiverDogs players, coaches, staff members, and Charlie T. RiverDog.

Participants rotated through a series of baseball-themed stations that focused on skills such as hitting, throwing, fielding, and base running. The event featured two separate sessions, with one designed for youth participants and the other for adult players, allowing each group to receive individualized instruction and attention.

As part of the PLAY BALL initiative, every participant received a goodie bag and a Franklin Bat Set courtesy of Minor League Baseball. The RiverDogs also provided lunch and snacks for all attendees throughout the day.

"The goal of PLAY BALL is to make baseball accessible and enjoyable for everyone, and we're proud to partner with the Summerville Miracle League to create an inclusive experience for these athletes," said RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols.

The event highlighted the RiverDogs' ongoing commitment to growing the game of baseball while creating opportunities for players of all abilities to learn, compete, and build lasting memories through the sport.

About the RiverDogs

The Charleston RiverDogs are the Single-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays and three-time Carolina League Champions. The RiverDogs play their home games at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, a Charleston staple since 1997. 2026 single game tickets are on sale now at RiverDogs.com.

Beyond baseball, the RiverDogs host year-round events in the climate-controlled Segra Club. Active members of the Lowcountry community, the RiverDogs were named the winner of the 2025 'MiLB Together Award,' which recognizes a team for outstanding commitment to charitable service in their community.

Team merchandise is always available at the RiverDogs Team Store. Store hours are Monday-Friday 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.







Carolina League Stories from June 6, 2026

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