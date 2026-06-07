Eighth-Inning Rally Leads RiverDogs to Seventh Straight Win

Published on June 6, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - Behind dominant pitching and timely hitting, the Charleston RiverDogs secured a 4-2 victory over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in front of 4,585 fans at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

The victory marked their seventh in a row, adding to their season-high winning streak. They finish the night remaining one game back of Hickory for first place in the Carolina League South Standings, with the conclusion of the first half slated for June 18.

The RiverDogs jumped in front in the bottom of the first when Alberth Palma grounded an RBI single to right to make it 1-0. He later scored on a Logan Driscoll RBI groundout that extended the lead to two runs.

Starter Blake Morgan was dominant, tossing 5.1 innings of two-run ball while fanning six hitters. He carried a no hitter into the sixth inning.

In the top of the sixth, Myrtle Beach evened the score when Alexis Hernandez singled in a run, and Eli Lovich brought home another on a groundout.

Tied at 2-2 in the bottom of the eighth, Driscoll seared an RBI single to right that scored Palma and pushed Charleston ahead 3-2.

Tom Poole sent a sacrifice fly to center to cap scoring at 4-2.

Relivers Yereny Teus and Jayden Voelker were strong in relief, combining for 3.2 shutout innings. Voelker earned his first career save in the process.

With the victory, the RiverDogs moved to 31-25 while the Pelicans fell to 21-33. The two return to The Joe tomorrow the series finale. First pitch is slated for 5:05 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 4:50 p.m. on MiLB.TV and the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

Ballpark Fun:

The ballpark was turned into a video-game haven as retro-arcade games took over the concourse. Fans of all ages traveled back in time, playing throwback games. Fans who arrived early took home and a coin commemorating Blake Butera's "level up" moment from manager of the RiverDogs to the Washington Nationals.

Throughout the night, interactive video-game features that created an immersive experience for all. This week, the RiverDogs have averaged over 4,000 fans who have brought the energy during each of the five RiverDogs' wins.







Carolina League Stories from June 6, 2026

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