Wilson Wins on Second Consecutive Walk-off

Published on June 6, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







WILSON, N.C. - For the second night in a row, the Wilson Warbirds came from behind to walk-off the Salem RidgeYaks 4-3 in 10-innings on Saturday night at Wilson Ballpark.

After falling behind 1-0 early, Wilson (30-26) captured the lead on a Jose Anderson two-run home run, his second in as many days. Anderson dinger gave Wilson a 2-1 lead that held into the eighth inning.

In the eighth, Salem (24-32) tied the game on an RBI single from Andruw Musett. The game continued into the ninth tied at two.

Thomas Conrad (W, 4-2) shutdown the Salem bats in the ninth, but allowed the ghost runner to score in the top of the tenth as Salem took a brief 3-2 advantage. Conrad stranded Andrews Opata to escape the inning with his team only trailing by one.

Juan Ortuño was Wilson's ghost runner in the bottom of the tenth. Ortuño held put at second as he watch the first two Warbirds of the inning go down quickly.

Down to their final out, the Warbirds did not quit. Pedro Ibarguen ripped a single off of Jay Allmer (L, 1-2) into left field to tie the game at three. Ibarguen advanced into scoring position on the throw home as Ortuño crossed the plate.

Filippo Di Turi was due up next and decided it was time to go home, roping a single down the right field line to plate Ibarguen and win the game 4-3 in extra innings.

With the win, Wilson claims the series victory and will try to take five out of six from Salem tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. RHP Jayden Dubanewicz (1-0, 2.50) is back to the bump for the Warbirds against RHP Cole Tolbert (1-0, 1.35) for Salem. Tickets for the contest are available at WilsonWarbirds.com or by calling (919) 269-2287. Sunday is Pups in the Park at Wilson so bring any furry friends as well.

#TakeFlight#







Carolina League Stories from June 6, 2026

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