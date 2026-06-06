Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Fayetteville 6.6

Published on June 6, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series vs the Fayetteville Woodpeckers at Segra Stadium tonight at 7:05 pm. RHP Michael Lombardi (2-1, 2.39 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Fayetteville counters with RHP Jesus Carrera (0-1, 6.37 ERA).

The Fireflies return home for a six-game series with the Delmarva Shorebirds at Segra Park from June 9-14. It's Copa Weekend at Segra Park, which this year includes a Futbol Fiesta Thursday July 11, a soccer scarf giveaway July 12 and a car show and pig roast Sunday, July 14. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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RODRIGUEZ STRIKES OUT NINE IN 3-2 LOSS: The Columbia Fireflies got a strong start from Darwin Rodriguez, but the club's late rally fell shy as Columbia lost to Fayetteville 3-2 Friday night at Segra Stadium. Darwin Rodriguez (L, 2-4) worked a season-best 5.2 innings while setting a new career-best in strikeouts for Columbia. The southpaw struck out nine Fayetteville batters in the start. After that, Luis Valdez made his second appearance for Columbia this season. The righty, went 1.1 hitless before Randy Ramnarace closed out the game. Columbia rallied in the top of the ninth inning. Daniel Lopez and Henry Ramos led off the frame with back-to-back singles. With two outs, Stone Russell squeezed a base knock up the middle to score Lopez and move Ramos to third, cutting Fayetteville's lead to 3-1. On the seventh pitch of the next at-bat, Yandel Ricardo laced his 12th double of the season to score Ramos and move the tying run 90 feet away. After that, Roni Cabrera flew out deep to right field to end the game.

STERLING STARTERS: The Fireflies starting rotation has the second-best ERA in Minor League Baseball this season. The group has recorded a 7-11 record combined with a 2.96 ERA over 228.1 innings through the first 55 games of the season. Fireflies starters have 246 strikeouts and have held opponents to a .224 AVG on the season. They trail the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, who have a 2.95 ERA over 186.1 innings this season.

LUMINOUS LOMBARDI: Michael Lombardi has been a master of the strikeout this season. Sunday, he etched seven punchouts across three innings. Lombardi has the fifth-most strikeouts (63) in Single-A over 37.2 innings of work. Palm Beach's Cade Crossland leads the way with 67. Lombardi has the second-best K/9 rate in Minor League Baseball among pitchers with at least 35 innings this season (15.05). Cody Bowker leads the way at 15.14.

BRINGING ON BROOKS: Catcher Brooks Bryan is riding the Carolina League's fifth-longest active on-base streak. Bryan has reached in 19-consecutive games since April 24. It's the second-longest active on-base streak for the Fireflies this season behind JC Vanek, who reached in 20-consecutive games. The Alabama native is hitting .333 on the run and has slapped five doubles to help drive in nine RBI. Bryan has walked an additional 11 times to drive his on-base percentage to .436.

THE SKINNY: The Fireflies sit in fifth place in the South Division, six games back from the first place Hickory Crawdads and Augusta GreenJackets with 11 games left to play in the first half. The Fireflies will play their first two series against North Division opponents (Fayetteville and Delmarva) before ending the first half of the season with three games at Hickory.

CHOURIO CRUISING: Starter Kendry Chourio has found his groove. Tuesday, he tallied his eighth-straight start with one or fewer earned runs surrendered. He has also worked five or more innings in back-to-back outings. Chourio ranks among the best arms in Minor League Baseball with at least 35 innings pitched in several categories, including WHIP (9th, 0.86), ERA (11th, 1.46) and walks issued (8th, 7).

THE ROAD IS TREACHEROUS: This season the Fireflies are an above .500 team at home with a 14-11 record, but the team has struggled away from Segra Park. The Fireflies are just 12-18 on the road.







Carolina League Stories from June 6, 2026

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