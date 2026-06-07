Late Inning Comeback Dooms Pelicans, Fall to RiverDogs, 4-2
Published on June 6, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
Charleston, SC - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (21-33) dropped their sixth straight game, fifth to the Charleston RiverDogs (31-25) 4-2 at "The Joe" on Saturday night.
The RiverDogs scored two runs in the bottom of the first, capped off by an RBI single from Alberth Palma, to give the RiverDogs a 2-0 lead.
The Pelicans tied the game in the top of the sixth, when Alexis Hernandez smacked an RBI single, followed by a groundout from Eli Lovich, knotted the game at 2-2.
In the bottom of the eight, Charleston took the lead on an RBI single from Logan Driscoll and a sacrifice fly from Tom Poole, to give the RiverDogs a 4-2.
LHP Yereny Taus (4-0, 3.92 ERA) received the win for the RiverDogs. RHP Edwardo Melendez (1-2, 3.74) was tagged with the loss for the Pelicans. RHP Jaden Voelker (S,1) received the save.
Myrtle Beach will continue their six-game roadtrip against the Charleston RiverDogs (Single-A Tampa Bay Rays) on Sunday June 7 at "The Joe". First pitch is slated for 5:05 PM. LHP Pierce Coppola (0-4, 3.60) will start on the hill for the Pelicans. RHP Alex Wallace (0-3, 4.46) gets the nod for the RiverDogs.
For tickets and more information, visitMyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets
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