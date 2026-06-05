Wilson Outpaced by Salem in 11-6 Rout

Published on June 4, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







WILSON, N.C. - The Wilson Warbirds were unable to keep up with the Salem RidgeYaks on Thursday night, surrendering a six-run third inning and falling 12-6 at Wilson Ballpark.

Wilson (28-26) struck early against Salem on Jose Anderson's league-leading 11th home run of the season, a two-run shot that scored Brady Ebel and afforded the Warbirds a 2-0 lead.

Salem (24-30) plated Stanley Tucker in the second inning on a Starlyn Nunez groundout to cut the lead in half at 2-1.

Wilson tripled the lead in the second inning on a two-run single from Luis Lameda to extend the lead to 4-1.

From there, Salem had one of the biggest innings of the year against Wilson, scoring six runs to take a commanding 7-4 lead. The frame was highlighted by a grand slam from Nunez which put the RidgeYaks ahead for good.

Salem added to the lead in the sixth with a two-run triple from Tucker and a sacrifice fly from Ilan Fernandez to push the lead to 11-4.

Wilson scored a couple more runs late, but it was all for not as the Warbirds three-game winning streak was snapped with a 12-6 loss.

Jarrette Bonet (L, 1-4) suffered the loss after allowing the big third inning. The winning pitcher for Salem was Joey Gartrell (W, 2-0) who 2.1 innings in relief, striking out five while allowing just two runs.

Salem and Wilson are back in action Friday night at 7:05 p.m. The Warbirds' ERA leader Tyler Renz (2-2, 3.59) will start on the mound against Brady Tygart (0-0, 0.00), who will make his first start for Salem. Friday's game at Wilson Ballpark features a Wilt the Warbird Bobblehead giveaway as well as a postgame firework show. Tickets for the contest are available at WilsonWarbirds.com or by calling (919) 269-2287.







Carolina League Stories from June 4, 2026

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