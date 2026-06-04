Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Fayetteville 6.4

Published on June 4, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers tonight at Segra Stadium at 6:35 pm. RHP Jose Gutierrez (1-2, 4.31 ERA) gets the ball for Columbia and Fayetteville counters with RHP Javier Perez (3-3, 3.23 ERA).

The Fireflies return home for a six-game series with the Delmarva Shorebirds at Segra Park from June 9-14. It's Copa Weekend at Segra Park, which this year includes a Futbol Fiesta Thursday July 11, a soccer scarf giveaway July 12 and a car show and pig roast Sunday, July 14. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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SAMUDIO WORKS THREE ONE-HIT INNINGS IN 4-1 LOSS: The Fireflies bats were held at bay by the Fayetteville Woodpeckers in a 4-1 loss Thursday at Segra Stadium. The Woodpeckers started the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. Anthony Huezo mashed a lead-off double and Xavier Neyens drew a walk before the first out was recorded. After that, Fireflies starter Shane Van Dam (L, 1-4) issued a wild pitch to advance runners to second and third. Kevin Alvarez dribbled a single to right to score the two and break the scoreless tie.

STERLING STARTERS: The Fireflies starting rotation is tied for the best ERA in Minor League Baseball this season. The group has recorded a 6-10 record combined with a 2.95 ERA over 216.2 innings through the first 53 games of the season. Fireflies starters have 229 strikeouts and have held opponents to a .224 AVG on the season. Columbia is tied with their Carolina League foe, the Fredericksburg Nationals. Fredericksburg is 8-4 with a 2.95 ERA through their first 186.1 innings with 198 punchouts. The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels aren't far behind. Their starters have a 2.96 ERA this season.

LUMINOUS LOMBARDI: Michael Lombardi has been a master of the strikeout this season. Sunday, he etched seven punchouts across three innings. Lombardi has the most strikeouts (63) in Single-A over 37.2 innings of work. Lombardi has the fifth-best K/9 rate in Minor League Baseball among pitchers with at least 30 innings this season (15.05). Cody Bowker leads the way at 15.35.

BRINGING ON BROOKS: Catcher Brooks Bryan is riding the Carolina League's fifth-longest active on-base streak. Bryan has reached in 19-consecutive games since April 24. It's the second-longest active on-base streak for the Fireflies this season behind JC Vanek, who reached in 20-consecutive games. The Alabama native is hitting .333 on the run and has slapped five doubles to help drive in nine RBI. Bryan has walked an additional 11 times to drive his on-base percentage to .436.

THE SKINNY: The Fireflies sit in fifth place in the South Division, six games back from the first place Hickory Crawdads and Augusta GreenJackets with 13 games left to play in the first half. The Fireflies will play their first two series against North Division opponents (Fayetteville and Delmarva) before ending the first half of the season with three games at Hickory.

CHOURIO CRUISING: Starter Kendry Chourio has found his groove. Tuesday, he tallied his eighth-straight start with one or fewer earned runs surrendered. He has also worked five or more innings in back-to-back outings. Chourio ranks among the best arms in Minor League Baseball with at least 35 innings pitched in several categories, including WHIP (9th, 0.86), ERA (11th, 1.46) and walks issued (8th, 7).

THE ROAD IS TREACHEROUS: This seaosn the Fireflies are an above .500 team at home with a 14-11 record through their first 25 games, but the team has struggled away from Segra Park. The Fireflies are just 11-18 on the road. The club still has seven more games on the road in the first half. The second-half will be a home-heavy half for Columbia as they will play 35 of their 66 games at Segra Park.







Carolina League Stories from June 4, 2026

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