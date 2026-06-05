Cabrera Outfield Assist Preserves Fireflies 3-2 Win

Published on June 4, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Jose Gutierrez

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Jose Gutierrez(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A Jose Gutierrez quality start got the Fireflies started off in front before Roni Cabrera tallied his team-leading fourth outfield assist of the season to cut off the tying run at the plate in the seventh to preserve a 3-2 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers Thursday night at Segra Stadium.

Jose Gutierrez allowed one run over a career-best six innings where he scattered five hits and a walk while matching a career-best eight punchouts. The righty's start was the third time a Fireflies' starter has spun six innings in a game this season and the first since Jordan Woods accomplished the feat at Kannapolis May 10.

After Gutierrez, Andy Basora worked 1.1 innings around a hit and three walks. The righty allowed one run before Henson Leal (S, 3) closed out the game with a four-out save. It was Leal's first save since April 18 at Charleston.

The Fireflies broke through in the top of the sixth inning. Sean Gamble got the inning started with a one out single. After that, four-straight Fireflies reached with a pair of outs to give the Fireflies a 3-1 lead. Jhosmmel Zue singled with the bases loaded to score Gamble and Hyungchan Um to get Columbia on the board. After that, Roni Cabrera got a base knock to plate Yandel Ricardo to complete the scoring for Columbia.

Kellan Oakes (L, 4-2) was on the hook for the loss in his first start for the Woodpeckers this year. Oakes spun 5.2 innings and allowed the first two runs of the sixth inning before Jose Serrano allowed the final run of the sixth frame for Fayetteville.

Fayetteville broke the scoreless tie in the home half of the third inning. With runners at first and second, Kevin Alvarez lined a single up the middle to plate Yosweld Vasquez to make it 1-0 Fayetteville.

The Woodpeckers trudged closer in the bottom of the seventh. Andy Basora entered and issued free passes to Hector Salas and Carlos Cauro before Anthony Huezo slapped a two out double down the right field line to bring around Salas. On the play, Cauro was caught on a Roni Cabrera and Stone Russell relay to the plate while trying to tie the game to end the inning. The putout was Cabrera's team-leading fourth outfield assist of the season.

Columbia continues its series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers tomorrow night at 7:05 pm at Segra Stadium. LHP Darwin Rodriguez (2-3, 3.43 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Fayetteville counters with RHP Charlie Weber (1-1, 4.25 ERA).

The Fireflies return home for a six-game series with the Delmarva Shorebirds at Segra Park from June 9-14. It's Copa Weekend at Segra Park, which this year includes a Futbol Fiesta Thursday July 11, a soccer scarf giveaway July 12 and a car show and pig roast Sunday, July 14. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from June 4, 2026

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