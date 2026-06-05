FredNats Fall For First Time in Over a Week, 8-5 to Hill City

Published on June 4, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







Fredericksburg, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals' seven-game winning streak came to an end tonight, as they fell to the Hill City Howlers 8-5. The FredNats took a 2-0 lead in the 2nd, but home runs from the Howlers with runners on were more than enough to give them the win.

The FredNats took the first lead of the game in the bottom of the 2nd. After bringing the minimum to the plate in the 1st, Nick Hollifield and Rafael Ramirez Jr hit back-to-back solo home runs to put Fredericksburg up 2-0. It was the third time all season that the FredNats have hit back-to-back homers.

The lead was short-lived, however. In the top of the 4th, the Howlers led off the inning with a triple from Yeiferth Castillo. The next man up, Victor Izturis, brought him home to even the score. Later in the inning, after Yerlin Luis was walked, Juneiker Caceras with two outs hit a ball down the right field line that was controversially called a home run. That put Hill City up 4-2 heading into the home half of the fourth.

The FredNats offense struggled mightily to put anything together after that. After bringing the minimum to the plate in the 4th and 5th, the Nationals put runners in scoring position, but stranded them in the 6th and 7th.

In the top of the 8th, Yaikel Mijares hit the Howlers' first grand slam of the season. That put the game out of reach, giving Hill City the 8-2 lead.

Gavin Fien hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the 9th, his second home run in as many games, to try and get Fredericksburg back in it, but it was too little too late. The FredNats were able to bring the tying run to the plate in the 9th after entering the inning down by six.

The FredNats look to get back into the win column tomorrow with RHP Marlon De La Cruz getting his first Single-A start. The young Dominican had a 0.75 ERA in 12 innings in the Florida Complex League this year. De La Cruz faces off against RHP Jacob Zibin for the Howlers. First pitch in game four of the series is set for 6:35 PM.







Carolina League Stories from June 4, 2026

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