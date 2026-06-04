Shorebirds to Host Movie Night on the Field Next Friday, June 12

Published on June 4, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







The Delmarva Shorebirds are excited to kick off summer by hosting Shorebirds Movie Night! The event is set to take place on Friday, June 12, 2026, with the movie, Inside Out, beginning at 8:00 PM with gates opening at 7:00 PM. Admission to the event costs $10 per person.

Tickets will be available at the box office on the day of the event, but it is recommended that fans buy their tickets ahead of time online using this link. If you have any issues with the tickets, please call the Shorebirds front office at 410-219-3112.

Inside Out is a PG Rated animated movie that is fun for all ages, featuring Amy Poehler, Mindy Kaling, Bill Hader, and Richard King. Inside Out has a 95-minute run time, and will begin at approximately 8:00 PM, with an estimated end time of 9:35 PM. The movie, produced by Disney Pixar, features themes about mental health and growing up.

Parking for the event will be free, while concessions will be available to enjoy during the movie. The bathrooms will also be open throughout the event. Seating will be general admission for any $10 tickets, while full and half season ticket holders will receive complimentary general admission tickets.

The outfield at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium will be open to enjoy the movie from, so it is recommended to bring a towel, picnic blanket or pillows to sit on. Chairs will not be permitted in the outfield grass. The seating bowl will also be open for seating if that is preferred.

Handicap Seating is available for fans that are unable to sit in the outfield lawn. If you require handicap seating, please let the Shorebirds staff know upon arrival, and the staff will be more than happy to assist.







Carolina League Stories from June 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.