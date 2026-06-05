Amparo's Late Homer Secures Delmarva's Second Straight Win over the GreenJackets

Published on June 4, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (19-35) earned their second consecutive win over the Augusta GreenJackets (30-24) on Thursday, winning 4-2.

The Shorebirds took the lead in the opening inning for the second night in a row, with an RBI groundout from DJ Layton scoring Stiven Martinez, making it 1-0.

Delmarva extended their lead to 2-0 in the fifth on a two-out, RBI double by Jose Perez to score Juan Ortega.

The Shorebirds held their 2-0 lead into the eighth until Tate Southisene ended the shutout bid with an RBI single, making it 2-1 and putting the tying run at second and the go-ahead run at first. However, Kailen Hamson retired the next three batters to keep Delmarva in front, 2-1.

In the ninth, Edwin Amparo (4) provided two crucial insurance runs with a two-run homer over the right field fence, his second home run in as many days, giving the Shorebirds their largest lead at 4-1.

That long ball proved important when Nick Montgomery (4) hit a solo home run in the bottom of the inning, making it a 4-2 game. That's as close as the GreenJackets would get, as Kenny Leiner struck out Joe Olsavsky, the tying run, to end the game, giving the Shorebirds their second consecutive win, 4-2.

Kailen Hamson (3-3) earned the win with 3.2 innings of relief, while Kenny Leiner (1) recorded his first save of the season. Derek Vartanian (1-3) took the loss as Augusta's starter.

The Shorebirds will try to make it three in a row on Friday, with Stephen Still taking the mound against Briggs McKenzie for Augusta. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from June 4, 2026

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